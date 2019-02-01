Jodi Kaplan, Moda Operandi’s vice president of merchandising for handbags, shoes, jewelry and home, is leaving the e-commerce platform. Today is her last day. Kaplan will return to focusing on her consultancy agency, Facet Luxury Group, full-time.

Kaplan joined Moda in January 2017. She was previously vice president of jewelry and watches at Bergdorf Goodman, as well as the retailer’s director of marketing. Kaplan founded the Facet Luxury Group in 2016.

In her tenure at Moda, Kaplan grew the site’s accessories business. She steered its buying team to be early adaptors of the midpriced accessories category that has since become an industry standard, and helped catapult designers like Cult Gaia, Reike Nen, Hunting Season and Rebecca de Ravenel. She has also grown the site’s fine jewelry division, as well as launch its housewares department.

In a statement to WWD, Kaplan said, “Moda is an amazing, dynamic place to work and offers a unique platform, especially for emerging designers. It has been a pleasure to have been part of this company for the last two years. I am most proud of the incredible sales growth, launching the Home division and bringing the ‘runway’ concept to jewelry and home. With the new chief executive officer Ganesh Srivats the company is entering a new phase of growth that I will be excited to watch.”

In her new endeavors, Kaplan plans to rely on her expertise. “I have always been a champion of the artisan and emerging talent and I am looking forward to working more closely with designers, particularly in the fine jewelry space to bring brands to market,” she said.