Actress Jodie Comer Named Noble Panacea Global Brand Ambassador

Jodie Comer is gearing up for her next gig.

The Emmy Award winner, who is best known for her role as Villanelle on the hit series “Killing Eve,” has been tapped by skin-care brand Noble Panacea as its first global brand ambassador.

As a global brand ambassador, Comer is working with the brand on its sustainability and women’s empowerment efforts. Noble Panacea works closely with Girl Up, the United Nations Foundation program that works toward worldwide gender equality.

“Beauty is more than aesthetics,” Comer said in a statement. “There is so much science and research that has gone into the making of Noble Panacea products. The brand is authentic and innovative and I think it will inspire a lot of people to think differently about what they’re buying into and consuming.”

Comer appears in the brand’s campaign photographed by Alexi Lubomirski, with hair and makeup done by Harry Josh and Hung Vanngo.

The Noble Panacea brand was created last year by Sir Fraser Stoddart, who won the 2016 Nobel Prize in Chemistry. The brand offers four products — Prime Radiance Serum, Vibrant Eye Infusion, Overnight Rechard Cream and Radiant Resilience Moisturizer — ranging in price from $149 to $253.

Read more here:

Alexa Demie Talks ‘Euphoria’ Beauty Trends and Her Makeup Collaboration

Sophia Bush Talks Activism, Voters’ Rights and the Election

Street Style Hair Trends from the 2020 Fall Runway Shows

WATCH: Behind Rodarte’s Fall 2020 Beauty Look