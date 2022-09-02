×
Friday's Digital Daily:September 2, 2022

Jodie Turner-Smith Delivers Vibrant Elegance in Paint-splatter Dress for ‘Bardo’ Premiere at Venice Film Festival

The actress attended the premiere of “Bardo” in her latest eye-catching look.

Jodie Turner-Smith at the 79th Venice
VENICE, ITALY - AUGUST 31: Alessandra
VENICE, ITALY - AUGUST 31: Tessa
VENICE, ITALY - AUGUST 31: Hillary
VENICE, ITALY - AUGUST 31: Emma
Jodie Turner-Smith has become one of the breakout style stars during the 2022 Venice Film Festival.

The actress had her latest standout fashion moment at the premiere of “Bardo” Thursday night at the 79th edition of the annual film festival where she wore a multicolored, paint splatter design dress from Christopher John Rogers’ pre-fall 2023 collection. The look was styled by styling duo Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald. 

Turner-Smith paired the look with an oversize choker and matching earrings. Her beauty look consisted of a reimagined cat eye with shimmery eye shadow.

Jodie Turner-Smith attends the “Bardo” red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 1, 2022, in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images) Getty Images

Other celebrities who attended the premiere of “Bardo” included Alessandra Ambrosio, Giorgia Soleri and Tessa Thompson, who had her own notable fashion moment wearing an edgy, all-red couture look from Elie Saab’s fall 2022 collection.

Turner-Smith has had several standout fashion moments since the Venice Film Festival kicked off earlier this week. She attended the premiere of “White Noise” on opening night wearing a crystal-embellished, sheer Gucci dress paired with green satin opera gloves, a photo call event wearing a sheer pink lace dress from Gucci’s resort 2023 collection and the inaugural dinner wearing a silk cutout dress from Et Och’s pre-fall 2022 collection.  

British actress Jodie Turner-Smith at the 79th Venice International Film Festival 2022. Bardo Red Carpet. Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Im

PHOTOS: See more stars on the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival here

