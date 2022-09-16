×
Jodie Turner-Smith Looks to Gucci in Grecian-inspired Gown for The Kering Foundation’s Caring for Women Dinner 

Turner-Smith is coming off a standout fashion streak from the Venice Film Festival. 

jodie Turner-Smith attends The Kering Foundation's
Jodie Turner-Smith attends The Kering Foundation's Caring for Women dinner at The Pool on Park Avenue on Sept. 15. Getty Images

Jodie Turner-Smith is continuing her high-fashion streak with another standout look.

The actress attended The Kering Foundation’s inaugural Caring for Women Dinner Thursday night in New York City wearing an eye-catching look from Gucci. Turner-Smith’s outfit included a bright orange, Grecian-inspired draped gown with slight cutouts. Her look was styled by duo Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald. 

The Kering Foundation’s charity event brought together many celebrities, including Salma Hayek, Emma Watson, Andra Day, Anderson Cooper, Gloria Steinem and many others. The event benefited three charities that are working to end gender-based violence, including the National Network to End Domestic Violence, Global Fund for Women and Ms. Foundation for Women.

Jodie Turner-Smith arrives for the Kering Foundation’s first Caring for Women Dinner at The Pool on Park Avenue in New York on Sept. 15. AFP via Getty Images

This is Turner-Smith’s latest appearance since she attended multiple premieres during the Venice Film Festival earlier this year. She left her mark on the festival with her standout style, regularly wearing high-fashion looks from Gucci, Christopher John Rogers, Harbison, Balmain and more. 

Some of her most standout looks include a multicolored, paint splatter gown by Christopher John Rogers for the premiere of “Bardot” and a tiered, multicolored gown also by the designer for the amfAR Gala. 

For opening night of the festival, Turner-Smith wore a custom black chiffon Gucci gown embellished with crystal embroidery and paired with green satin opera gloves. 

Jodie Turner-Smith arrives for the Kering Foundation’s first Caring for Women Dinner at The Pool on Park Avenue in New York on Sept. 15. AFP via Getty Images
