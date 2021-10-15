×
Friday's Digital Daily: October 15, 2021

Jodie Turner-Smith Hosts Cos Party in L.A.

Cleo Wade, Paloma Elsesser and more partied with H&M Group's modern-minimalist contemporary label.

Paloma Elsesser and Jodie Turner-Smith
Paloma Elsesser and Jodie Turner-Smith Courtesy/Zack Whitford/B.F.A.

Following its London Fashion Week debut last month, H&M Group’s modern-minimalist contemporary label Cos continued its marketing march to Los Angeles Thursday night, with a mezcal-soaked cocktail party at San Vicente Bungalows.

The evening was hosted by the brand’s fall campaign star, actress Jodie Turner-Smith, wearing an electric blue Cos sweatshirt as a dress with chunky Chelsea boots.

“I really love the essence of Cos, look at me, I’m wearing a freakin’ jumper! It’s not even a dress but it is now,” said Turner-Smith, who will soon start filming “The Independent” with Brian Cox.

“We’re all trying to figure out how to be more sustainable and a large part of the burden of that lies with corporations…so I try as best as I can to align myself with companies trying to leave this Earth better than when we found it,” she said of the brand, which made it 86 percent of the way toward its goal of using only sustainably sourced or recycled materials by 2021, designing clothing using organic cotton and recycled wool, in addition to launching its own reselling program.

For the fall runway show in London, Cos tapped a mix of models and activist stars to get the message across that it is more than just fast fashion.

Jodie Turner-Smith, Rainsford Qualley, Nancy Gomez
Jodie Turner-Smith, Rainsford Qualley and Nancy Gomez. Courtesy/Zack Whitford/BFA.com

“I was supposed to walk in the show in London but I couldn’t because I was sick,” said model Paloma Elsesser. “But I love the brand so much,” she added, showing off her Cos leather shorts. “It’s simple, straight-to-the-point and chic. I don’t feel like I’m in a costume at all.”

After fashion month, Elsesser is on a runway break, meaning she won’t be walking the Bottega Veneta or Gucci shows coming up in the U.S. in the next couple of weeks. “I wish those brands would expand,” the model-activist said candidly about pushing fashion to be more inclusive.

Speaking of fashion as a mode for activism, Black Lives Matter Canada founder Janaya Future Khan did hit the runway for Cos. “It’s the first time I’ve done anything like that because, you know, I’m little, I’m small. And you don’t get the same vibe,” they laughed. “But it was fun.”

And the world is changing, they acknowledged, when almost anyone and everyone can be a model, at least for Cos: “I’m not mad at that!”

Paloma Elsesser, Janaya Future Khan
Paloma Elsesser and Janaya Future Khan Courtesy/Zack Whitford/BFA.com
