×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: October 6, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Jared Leto Is Making a Movie About Karl Lagerfeld

Fashion

Los Angeles Fashion Week Picks New Hollywood Locations and Expands Offerings

Fashion

Franca Fendi Dies at 87

Jodie Turner-Smith Brings Gilded Glamour and Futurism Together in Balmain Couture Gown for ‘White Noise’ Premiere at BFI London Film Festival

The actress joined Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach at the festival.

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 06: Jodie Turner-Smith attends the "White Noise" UK premiere during the 66th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 06, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for BFI)
Jodie Turner-Smith attends the "White Noise" UK premiere during the 66th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on Oct. 6, 2022. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images f

Jodie Turner-Smith made a striking arrival at the British Film Institute London Film Festival on Thursday for the premiere of her film “White Noise.”

The actress took to the red carpet in a gold-embellished gown with cream sections mimicking the appearance of fleece and a high neck silhouette by Balmain. Turner-Smith accessorized with statement jewelry pieces, including fan-shaped earrings, snake bracelets and rings, all from Bulgari.

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 06: Producer David Heyman, Raffey Cassidy, Jodie Turner-Smith, Greta Gerwig and Director-Screenwriter Noah Baumbach attend the "White Noise" UK premiere during the 66th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 06, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images for BFI)
David Heyman, Raffey Cassidy, Jodie Turner-Smith, Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach attend the “White Noise” UK premiere during the 66th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on Oct. 6. Getty Images for BFI

She looked to the stylist team of Wayman & Micah to craft her look. The duo, whose full names are Wayman Deon and Micah McDonald, have worked with Regina King, Danielle Deadwyler and Thuso Mbedu.

Related Galleries

Turner-Smith not only made a statement with her outfit, but also with her beauty look and hair. The actress opted for dramatic cat-eye makeup with gold eyeshadow on the corner of her lids. Her short hair was dyed purple.

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 06: Jodie Turner-Smith attends the "White Noise" UK premiere during the 66th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 06, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images for BFI)
Jodie Turner-Smith attends the “White Noise” UK premiere during the 66th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on Oct. 6. Getty Images for BFI

The actress is known for making a statement on the red carpet. Recently she attended the Clooney Foundation for Justice Albie Awards in a black sheer tulle gown by Christian Siriano. Earlier in September she attended the Kering Foundation Caring for Women dinner in a coral dress from Gucci.

Red carpet appearances aren’t the only thing keeping Turner-Smith busy. She’s currently in post-production for two films, including “The Independent” and “Murder Mystery 2.” She’s also filming the TV series “Bad Monkey.”

“White Noise” is a horror film about a college professor and his family whose life is upended by a chemical leak that causes them to evacuate from their quaint suburban town.

Jodie Turner-Smith Gets Gilded in Balmain Gown at BFI Film Festival

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Jodie Turner-Smith Gets Gilded in Balmain Gown at BFI Film Festival

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Jodie Turner-Smith Gets Gilded in Balmain Gown at BFI Film Festival

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Jodie Turner-Smith Gets Gilded in Balmain Gown at BFI Film Festival

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Jodie Turner-Smith Gets Gilded in Balmain Gown at BFI Film Festival

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Jodie Turner-Smith Gets Gilded in Balmain Gown at BFI Film Festival

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Jodie Turner-Smith Gets Gilded in Balmain Gown at BFI Film Festival

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Jodie Turner-Smith Gets Gilded in Balmain Gown at BFI Film Festival

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Jodie Turner-Smith Gets Gilded in Balmain Gown at BFI Film Festival

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Jodie Turner-Smith Gets Gilded in Balmain Gown at BFI Film Festival

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Jodie Turner-Smith Gets Gilded in Balmain Gown at BFI Film Festival

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Jodie Turner-Smith Gets Gilded in Balmain Gown at BFI Film Festival

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Jodie Turner-Smith Gets Gilded in Balmain Gown at BFI Film Festival

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Jodie Turner-Smith Gets Gilded in Balmain Gown at BFI Film Festival

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Jodie Turner-Smith Gets Gilded in Balmain Gown at BFI Film Festival

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Jodie Turner-Smith Gets Gilded in Balmain Gown at BFI Film Festival

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Jodie Turner-Smith Gets Gilded in Balmain Gown at BFI Film Festival

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Jodie Turner-Smith Gets Gilded in Balmain Gown at BFI Film Festival

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Jodie Turner-Smith Gets Gilded in Balmain Gown at BFI Film Festival

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Jodie Turner-Smith Gets Gilded in Balmain Gown at BFI Film Festival

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Jodie Turner-Smith Gets Gilded in Balmain Gown at BFI Film Festival

Hot Summer Bags

Jodie Turner-Smith Gets Gilded in Balmain Gown at BFI Film Festival

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Jodie Turner-Smith Gets Gilded in Balmain Gown at BFI Film Festival

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Jodie Turner-Smith Gets Gilded in Balmain Gown at BFI Film Festival

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Jodie Turner-Smith Gets Gilded in Balmain Gown at BFI Film Festival

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Jodie Turner-Smith Gets Gilded in Balmain Gown at BFI Film Festival

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Jodie Turner-Smith Gets Gilded in Balmain Gown at BFI Film Festival

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Jodie Turner-Smith Gets Gilded in Balmain Gown at BFI Film Festival

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Jodie Turner-Smith Gets Gilded in Balmain Gown at BFI Film Festival

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Jodie Turner-Smith Gets Gilded in Balmain Gown at BFI Film Festival

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Jodie Turner-Smith Gets Gilded in Balmain Gown at BFI Film Festival

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Jodie Turner-Smith Gets Gilded in Balmain Gown at BFI Film Festival

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Jodie Turner-Smith Gets Gilded in Balmain Gown at BFI Film Festival

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Jodie Turner-Smith Gets Gilded in Balmain Gown at BFI Film Festival

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Jodie Turner-Smith Gets Gilded in Balmain Gown at BFI Film Festival

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Jodie Turner-Smith Gets Gilded in Balmain Gown at BFI Film Festival

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Jodie Turner-Smith Gets Gilded in Balmain Gown at BFI Film Festival

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Jodie Turner-Smith Gets Gilded in Balmain Gown at BFI Film Festival

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Jodie Turner-Smith Gets Gilded in Balmain Gown at BFI Film Festival

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Jodie Turner-Smith Gets Gilded in Balmain Gown at BFI Film Festival

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Jodie Turner-Smith Gets Gilded in Balmain Gown at BFI Film Festival

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Jodie Turner-Smith Gets Gilded in Balmain Gown at BFI Film Festival

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Jodie Turner-Smith Gets Gilded in Balmain Gown at BFI Film Festival

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Jodie Turner-Smith Gets Gilded in Balmain Gown at BFI Film Festival

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Jodie Turner-Smith Gets Gilded in Balmain Gown at BFI Film Festival

Video: The Business of Street Style

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad