Joe Boxer continues to push the envelope when it comes to underwear.

And today, which is National Underwear Day, the brand founded by Nick Graham and now owned by Iconix Group has signed on to be the official exclusive underwear sponsor of Cupid’s Charity’s 2022 Undie Run.

Cupid’s Charity started in 2010 with the goal of discovering a cure for neurofibromatosis, a genetic disorder that causes tumors to grow on nerves throughout the body and affects one in every 3,000 births. Cupid’s Charity’s Undie Run, which is held in cities around the country as well as virtually, invites people to run “a mile-ish” in their underwear to raise money for the cause.

To date, the Undie Run has raised more than $21.7 million for NF through its partner, the Children’s Tumor Foundation. And so far, more than 116,000 runners have taken off their pants and donned their underwear to run in the freezing cold of February to help raise awareness. Next year’s run will take place in 38 cities with dates to be determined.

“We could not be prouder and more excited to be the official underwear sponsor of Cupid’s Charity 2022 Undie Run,” said Bob Galvin, president and chief executive officer of Iconix. “Iconix truly believes in building meaningful brands that are about supporting causes that our brands can get behind. We look forward to this great partnership between Joe Boxer and Cupid’s Charity and making an impact on NF research.”

In anticipation of the upcoming run, Joe Boxer has unveiled the run’s official underwear design: red boxers and briefs that sport hearts with arrows through them. Anyone registering for the race who raises $250 for NF research will receive a pair of the underwear. And anyone who purchases a VIP ticket for $250 will also get a pair.

Joe Boxer was created more than 30 years ago with the mission to “make men’s unmentionables worth talking about.