Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have officially tied the knot, for the second time.

After hosting an impromptu wedding at the Little White Chapel in Las Vegas in May, the couple held their official ceremony this weekend in the south of France with friends and family, including Nick and Kevin Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Maisie Williams, Ashley Graham and Diplo, among others.

For the wedding, Turner — a Louis Vuitton spokesmodel — was reportedly wearing a look created by designer Nicolas Ghesquière: a lace gown with long sleeves. While the couple has yet to post their own pictures from the wedding, many of their guests took to Instagram to share moments from the weekend.

Before the wedding, the couple hosted a number of pre-celebrations, including a rehearsal dinner where they matched in bright red as the rest of their guests donned white.

Read more here:

Sophie Turner Attends ‘Dark Phoenix’ L.A. Premiere

Sophie Turner on Why Louis Vuitton Reminds Her of ‘Game of Thrones’

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Sit Front Row at Louis Vuitton Cruise 2020 Show

WATCH: Inside Sies Marjan’s First Full Men’s Collection