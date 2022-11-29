×
Joel Kim Booster Gives Formalwear a Twist With Yellow Corset for Gotham Awards 2022

The actor and his fellow "Fire Island" cast members received the Film Tribute Award at this year's ceremony.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 28: Joel Kim Booster attends The 2022 Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street at Cipriani Wall Street on November 28, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
Joel Kim Booster attends the 2022 Gotham Awards on Nov. 28 in New York City. Getty Images

Joel Kim Booster arrived at the 2022 Gotham Awards in New York City on Nov. 28 in a yellow corset.

For the occasion, where the actor and the rest of his “Fire Island” cast members were honored with the Film Tribute Award, he wore a classic black suit jacket with slouchy black suit pants. He put a twist on the outfit by wearing a yellow lace-up corset underneath that left his chest exposed and accented his black suit jacket with a lapel pin shaped like the sun.

Joel Kim Booster at The 2022 Gotham Awards held at Cipriani Wall Street on November 28, 2022 in New York City.
Joel Kim Booster attends the 2022 Gotham Awards on Nov. 28 in New York City. Nina Westervelt for Variety

For makeup, Booster went for a natural dewy look. For hair, he went for a classic well-coiffed style.

Booster later took to the stage at the ceremony to receive the Film Tribute Award for his work in “Fire Island” alongside his fellow actors Bowen Yang, Conrad Ricamora, Ethan Zane, Nick Adams, Matt Rogers, Torian Miller and Tomás Matos.

Joel Kim Booster at The 2022 Gotham Awards held at Cipriani Wall Street on November 28, 2022 in New York City.
Joel Kim Booster attends the 2022 Gotham Awards on Nov. 28 in New York City. Nina Westervelt for Variety

“Fire Island” was the “brainchild” of Booster, as he got the idea to write the screenplay for the movie while reading Jane Austen on Fire Island. Booster has said the film drew inspiration from “Pride and Prejudice” and is a spin on Jane Austen’s themes.

The movie became a hit for Hulu and inspired a Fire Island capsule collection from R. Swiader. The brand also served as a partner on the film from the product placement.

“The feeling of freedom and belonging that the island provides is incredible. It’s a sacred place for our community and also a very fun vacation spot,” Swiader told WWD.

The annual Gotham Awards recognize outstanding work in independent film. The ceremony is considered an unofficial kickoff to awards season. The awards were inaugurated in 1991 to honor independent filmmakers and actors. This year’s ceremony honored Ben Whishaw, Charlotte Wells, Todd Field, Gracija Filipović, Ke Huy Quan and Danielle Deadwyler.

