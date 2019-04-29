TWO FOR THE ROAD: As part of its ongoing commitment to support the next generation of designers, the Joe’s Blackbook Foundation has awarded two $10,000 Scholarships — one for women’s wear and the other for men’s wear. Juniors at top U.S. design schools compete via a project. Designers judge the submissions in a two-stage process. Six finalists are selected to present in front of a panel of judges each April.

Joe’s Blackbook founder Joe Medved cooked up the idea for the scholarship foundation in 2011. Juniors from such schools as Parsons, Fashion Institute of Technology, Pratt Institute, Rhode Island School of Design, School of the Art Institute of Chicago, Savannah College of Art and Design, University of Cincinnati, Academy of Art University, Otis College of Art and Design and the California College of the Arts were in the running for this year’s scholarships.

This year’s winner for the women’s competition is Aaron (Kam Shun) Mak from Parsons and the winner for men’s wear is So Jung (Hailey) Kim from California College of the Arts. The other finalists were Hannah Hong of Otis and Rainie (Yuting) He of Parsons. The other men’s wear finalists were Dias Amenov of F.I.T. and Randy (Chi Ho) Wang of Parsons. This year there were 108 submissions, but some schools do their own pre-screening, according to a spokesman for the foundation. The final round of judging took place on Thursday at Compagnie des Vins Surnaturels.

Theory’s creative director of women’s wear Francesco Fucci, Deveaux’s creative director Tommy Ton, Sandy Liang, NOMIA’s Yara Flinn, designer Melitta Baumeister and Colovos’ Michael Colovos sized up the women’s competition. Designer Michael Bastian, Bode’s Emily Bode, Moda Operandi’s men’s fashion director Josh Peskowitz, Mr Porter’s U.S. editor Chris Wallace, Tommy Hilfiger’s president of North America retail Ben Pruess, Childs New York’s Robert Childs and Gap’s vice president of merchandising Christopher Harlan teamed up to judge the men’s talent.