Monday's Digital Daily: August 1, 2022

Business

Niche Brands Are Winning Over Consumers in Mainland China

Fashion

Gucci-sponsored LACMA Art+Film Gala Unveils 2022 Honorees and Event Date

Business

The Estée Lauder Cos. Said Mulling Fashion Venture With Potential Tom Ford Acquisition

Joey King Gets Edgy in Cutout Blazer With Fringe Maxiskirt at ‘Bullet Train’ Premiere

The actress went with another edgy look for the film’s press tour.

Joey King arrives at the Los
Joey King arrives at the Los
Aaron Taylor Johnson arrives at the
Bryan Tyree Henry arrives at the
Zazie Beetz arrives at the Los
View ALL 10 Photos

Joey King had another standout fashion moment during the “Bullet Train” press tour.

The actress attended the film’s Los Angeles premiere Monday night wearing an edgy look from Vietnamese fashion designer Cong Tri’s fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection. King’s look was a hybrid white cutout blazer jacket paired with a white fringe maxiskirt. The look was styled by Jared Eng.

King attended the premiere with costars Brad Pitt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Zazie Beetz and Brian Tyree Henry.

Bryan Tyree Henry and Joey King arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of "Bullet Train" held at Regency Village Theatre on August 1, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Brian Tyree Henry and Joey King arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of “Bullet Train” held at Regency Village Theatre on Aug. 1. Michael Buckner for Variety

King has regularly made an impression on the red carpet during the “Bullet Train” press tour. She kicked off the press tour in Paris where she attended the film’s screening wearing a Thom Browne black structured strapless dress over a sheer white dress shirt. In Berlin, King debuted a blunt pink bob hairstyle, which she paired with an edgy all black Balenciaga jumpsuit.

In London, King looked to a Nensi Dojaka black cutout minidress from the designer’s fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection for the film’s photo call, and then later changed into an edgy Marc Jacobs white cutout turtleneck paired with an orange and black checkered maxiskirt and black leather opera gloves from the designer’s fall 2022 rtw collection for the London film premiere.

For more press promotion in Los Angeles, King went with a girly look, wearing a bright pink minidress from Versace.

Joey King arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Bullet Train" held at Regency Village Theatre on August 1, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Joey King arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of “Bullet Train” held at Regency Village Theatre on Aug. 1. Michael Buckner for Variety

PHOTOS: 'Bullet Train' Los Angeles Premiere

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Megan Fox's Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez's Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men's Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men's Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men's Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men's Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana's Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in London.

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

