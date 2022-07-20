Joey King Debuts Edgy Pink Hair With Blunt Bob Cut Wearing Balenciaga Jumpsuit at ‘Bullet Train’ Berlin Premiere

Joey King debuted a new edgy look during her latest red carpet appearance.

The actress attended the premiere for her upcoming film, “Bullet Train” Tuesday in Berlin, debuting a new blunt pink bob hairstyle. King paired the new hairstyle with an all-black, long-sleeve Balenciaga jumpsuit. The look was styled by Jared Eng.

King joined costars Brad Pitt, Zazie Beetz, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry and others on the red carpet. Pitt himself also had a standout fashion moment on the red carpet, wearing a matching brown linen suit jacket with a knee-length skirt.

Zazie Beetz, Joey King and Brad Pitt attend the “Bullet Train” premiere at Zoo Palast on July 19 in Berlin. WireImage

The actress has worn several other standout looks during the “Bullet Train” press tour. Earlier on Tuesday, King attended the “Bullet Train” photo call wearing a black minidress from Nensi Dojaka’s fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection. She also wore a sleeveless black Paco Rabanne dress at another Berlin press engagement.

For the film’s Paris premiere, King wore a sheer white shirtdress worn under a black structured dress from Thom Browne.

“Bullet Train” is King’s latest film this summer. She also starred in Hulu’s “The Princess,” which debuted earlier this month. King previously starred in Netflix’s “The Kissing Booth” film series and Hulu’s “The Act,” which landed her Emmy, Golden Globes and Screen Actors Guild Award nominations.

Joey King attends the “Bullet Train” premiere at Zoo Palast on July 19 in Berlin. WireImage

PHOTOS: Brad Pitt, Joey King and More Stars at the ‘Bullet Train’ Berlin Film Premiere