MILAN — Michael Kors’ chairman and chief executive officer John Idol’s Italian week reached a peak when last Saturday, his daughter Alexandra tied the knot at the luxury Villa d’Este hotel in Cernobbio, on Lake Como.

After signing the deal that saw Michael Kors Holdings adding Versace to its stable of brands for $2.1 billion and renaming itself Capri Holdings, the executive was seen celebrating his daughter’s marriage, joined by fellow fashion personalities.

Designers Michael Kors and Tommy Hilfiger, as well as Macy’s former chairman and ceo Terry Lundgren, Joel Horowitz and tycoon Silas Chou were among the guests in attendance.

Hilfiger posted an image portraying the group of guests on his personal Instagram account, captioning it: “The fashion rat pack.”