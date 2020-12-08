John Mayer is an avid watch collector but now he can add watch designer to his repertoire.

The seven-time Grammy Award-winning singer on Tuesday selected Hodinkee, a watch site, to unveil his collaboration with Casio. Called the G-Shock Ref 6900 by John Mayer, the limited-edition timepiece was inspired by the Casiotone SK-5 sampling keyboard that he played as growing up in Fairfield, Conn.

The 6900, which was introduced in 1995, has become one of G-Shock’s signature timepieces. The Mayer version uses a textured slate gray tone for the case and strap, a teal G-Shock logo on the face and yellow lettering around the bezel — a palette that Mayer said was inspired by the Day-Glo colors that were popular on watches in the Eighties.

Specifically, the resin case measures 53.2-mm in diameter, is 16.3-mm thick and boasts a Japanese-made quartz movement. Functions include a 24-hour clock, a 1/100th stopwatch, a 24-hour countdown timer, a multi-functional alarm, flash alert and EL backlight.

“When Casio approached me about the possibility of working together on a G-Shock, it actually timed out really well,” Mayer said. “I had already been pretty deep into wearing the ‘Mudmaster’ models, and something felt cosmically right about a G-Shock being the first watch collab I’ve ever done. Casio keyboards came to mind as much as the watches did. Then I remembered how important the Casiotone SK-5 was in my life, and it got exciting really fast. It’s the perfect bridge between my double life as a musician and watch enthusiast.”

The watch launched on Tuesday on the Hodinkee and G-Shock web sites as well as in the brand’s SoHo store and other select retailers. It retails for $180.