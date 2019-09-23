A NEW STOREFRONT: John Richmond has been connected with Milan throughout his career.

In conjunction with the city’s fashion week, the London-based brand has opened a new flagship here, marking its new course after Arav Fashion Group acquired a controlling stake in the label in 2017.

Located on central Via Ponte Vetero, in the Brera district, the unit covers 3,336 square feet and features two floor-to-ceiling storefronts. Telegraphing the urban aesthetic of the brand, the space combines a range of materials including concrete, brass and Grey Gold marble. The project was co-curated by the designer and Milan-based architect Stefano Belingardi Clusoni.

“Milan is a city that belongs to me, it’s like a second home,” Richmond said. “Starting from Milan, the brand has really become international.”

Mena Marano, chief executive officer of Arav Fashion Group, said “the opening of this store is another important milestone for us.”

“The John Richmond project is a cause of great satisfaction for our group, both in terms of turnover and results. We have structured the company to offer designers the necessary know-how to develop a ready-to-wear collection.”

Marking the store opening, Richmond opened up the space to a monographic exhibition dedicated to Amy Winehouse titled “I Didn’t Know You Cared.” The exhibit gathers 24 previously unseen pictures by photographer Phil Knott.

“I wanted a collaboration with someone really close to the brand, and Phil has been interpreting my fashion for several years. I love his way of doing photography, his way of looking at musicians that is always very natural and full of energy,” Richmond noted.

The brand returned to the runway last June with an Eighties-inspired coed show, featuring a tighter, more commercial offering.