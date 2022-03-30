John Richmond Unveils Playboy Capsule Collection

ROCK RABBIT: John Richmond and Playboy are teaming up for a capsule that is heavy on logos and taps into nostalgia for the Aughts, when both brands were top of mind for cool kids.

Blending the rock ‘n’ roll aesthetic of John Richmond with the pop-tinged and cheeky bent of Playboy, the collection builds on the latter’s signature rabbit-head logo, first introduced in 1953.

The genderless capsule comprises T-shirts, hoodies, jeans and jeans jackets bearing the jacquard, printed or embroidered rabbit motif. A tangerine tracksuit features the logo splashed allover, while the repetitive pattern appears more subtly on the back pocket of jeans and as a tone-on-tone embellishment on denim shorts. Accessories include a cap and shopping bag.

The collection debuts this week and is available on the John Richmond e-commerce site retailing between 130 euros and 360 euros.

The tie-up speaks of both brands’ efforts to rejuvenate and enhance their appeal. Earlier this month John Richmond announced a partnership with cryptocurrency provider Shiba Inu, one of the key players in the blockchain-enhanced ecosystem, for the launch of an NFT-based fashion collection later this year.

A look from the John Richmond and Playboy capsule collection Courtesy of John Richmond

For its part, Playboy is trying to pivot away from its legacy as a man-centric magazine (the print magazine ceased publication at the start of the pandemic after 66 years in circulation) and rebranding itself as a consumer lifestyle business for men and women.

John Richmond is operated by Arav Group, which also controls the Marcobologna and Silvian Heach brands. The group acquired a controlling stake in the fashion house founded by the British designer, who still holds the role of creative director, in 2017.

