Ten months after exiting Marc Jacobs as the creative director of the contemporary division, John Targon is getting ready to launch his own label, Fall Risk.

As the name of his company implies, Targon has a sense of humor. But his latest venture is a serious business one. Still polishing up every last feature of what appears to be a direct-to-consumer operation, Targon deferred comment to a spokesman.

Slim on Targon’s detailed plans, the outline was more specific about where shoppers can find his new collection. “John is still in the process of developing his Fall Risk project so it is too early for him to share details. As part of this process, I can confirm that he’s quietly been fulfilling some custom orders and dressing some of his fans via his site fallriskinc.com (where people can sign up for a membership) and call-in number 212-982-RISK. He looks forward to sharing more information when he is ready.”

Targon’s in-the-know clients include Marjan Jonkman, who has been spotted around town wearing Fall Risk designs such as sand-colored flared pants paired with an open-neck shirt with a contrasting collar and belt in light blue.

While it is not yet known how extensive the Fall Risk collection will be, the company’s founder applied for trademarks for an assortment of products including athleticwear, blouses, bras, camisoles, caps, coats, denim jackets and jeans, dresses, footwear, loungewear, sweaters and an assortment of other items last June. It appears that the next drop for Fall Risk subscribers is planned for next month.

As for what led to the short two-and-a-half-month run at Marc Jacobs, that is expected to be mapped out at a later date. The spokesman for Targon declined to comment. But even in this age of everybody-needs-an-NDA, time does eventually run out and explanations are aired.

Many in the industry were surprised by the talented designer’s short stay at the LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton-owned company. His abrupt departure led to this statement last spring, “John Targon is a talented designer and we appreciate the work he has done here. Ultimately working together did not make sense for the brand and we wish him the best.”

When he joined Marc Jacobs last February, he was the first major public hire by Eric Marechalle, Marc Jacobs’ chief executive officer who joined the company from Kenzo in July 2017. But his stint coincided with significant management changes and an internal shake-up within the Marc Jacobs brand.

Targon cofounded and codesigned the company Baja East with Scott Studenberg in 2013, but Targon is no longer with the company, according to his spokesman. The last collection he designed for that label was fall 2018.

Shortlisted for the LVMH Prize in 2015, the pair gorged into gender-neutral styles, “loose luxury” and social media earlier than many of their counterparts. Targon first earned his stripes at Celine and Burberry, and Studenberg at Lanvin. They had been CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund finalists in 2015.