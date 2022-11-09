×
Wednesday's Digital Daily: November 9, 2022

Business

Ferragamo's Gobbetti Touts Davis' Designs

Business

From Kohl's to Levi's, the Ripple Effect of Michelle Gass' CEO Switch

Fashion

The 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards: Celebrities, Glamour, Glitz – and Let's Not Forget the Fashion Designers

Johnny Depp Models Monochromatic Green Pajamas Look for Rihanna’s ‘Savage x Fenty: Vol. 4’ Show

The actor is one of many stars featured in Rihanna's new video project for her Savage x Fenty collection.

SIMI VALLEY, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 08: In this image released on November 8, Johnny Depp is seen during Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video in Simi Valley, California; and broadcast on November 9, 2022. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 03: In this image released on November 3, Simu Liu attends Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video in Los Angeles, California; and broadcast on November 9, 2022. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video)
SIMI VALLEY, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 09: In this image released on November 9, Marsai Martin attends Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video in Simi Valley, California; and broadcast on November 9, 2022. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Imagesfor Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video)
SIMI VALLEY, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 09: In this image released on November 9, Taraji P. Henson attends Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video in Simi Valley, California; and broadcast on November 9, 2022. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video)
SIMI VALLEY, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 09: In this image released on November 9, Rihanna attends Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video at Allied Studios on November 08, 2022 in Simi Valley, California; and broadcast on November 9, 2022. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video)
Johnny Depp appeared in “Savage x Fenty: Vol. 4” on Nov. 8 in a loungewear ensemble.

In his debut as a model for Rihanna’s brand, the actor sports a head-to-toe olive look, including a robe, pajama pants and a Savage x Fenty monogrammed undershirt. The actor is accessorized with a trouser chain on his pajama pants, several silver necklaces, including a dog tag and a statement ring.

Depp walks out to Outkast’s “So Fresh, So Clean” as dancers follow behind him in a rhythmic motion.

SIMI VALLEY, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 08: In this image released on November 8, Johnny Depp is seen during Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video in Simi Valley, California; and broadcast on November 9, 2022. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video)
Johnny Depp during Rihanna’s “Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 4.” Getty Images for Rihanna’s Savag

His hair is pulled back into a small ponytail as two strands frame the side of his face. He also wore black eyeliner.

In addition to his appearance in “Savage x Fenty: Vol. 4,” Depp is also getting back to work starring in a new project directed by Maïwenn titled “Jeanne du Barry,” where he will play King Louis XV. Depp is also returning to directing with the biopic “Modigliani,” of which he’s coproducing with Al Pacino.

Depp has kept a low profile after his defamation trial lawsuit earlier with his ex-wife Amber Heard, but is slowly returning to the public eye. In August, he appeared virtually as The Moon Man at the MTV Video Music Awards.

“Savage x Fenty Vol. 4” was executive produced and creative directed by Rihanna. The video project is now available to stream exclusively on Prime Video worldwide. This marks the fourth consecutive year of Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty show. The collection is available to shop on the Amazon Fashion Store and on savagex.com.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

