×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: October 7, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Buyers Hail Strong Paris Collections as the Simpsons Steal the Show

Accessories

EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Gosling Signs First Ambassadorship — With Tag Heuer

Business

Levi’s Bounces Back in Third Quarter Despite Pandemic Woes

A ‘Hypnotic’ Music Mix Is Coming to Soothe Your Fashion Month Distress

Soo Joo Park and Michel Gaubert are involved in the project, linked to World Mental Health Day.

Johnny Jewel for EBIT
The artwork for the Italians Do It Better music mix by Johnny Jewel. Courtesy

ELEVATING MUSIC: “Bass is therapy,” according to American musician Johnny Jewel of the record label Italians Do It Better, and formerly of the band Chromatics. “You can’t touch it, but you can feel its vibrations.”

An artistic collective known as EBIT, an acronym for Enjoy Being in Transition, is to drop a two-hour mix of “dopamine releasing, hypnotic and optimistic sound” on Oct. 10 that’s billed as “a sensory gift to the fashion industry” and a way to bring attention to World Mental Health Day.

Jewel created the playlist at the invitation of model and singer Soo Joo Park and DJ Michel Gaubert, who conceives the runway soundtracks for a host of fashion houses and designers.

Other fashion connections include M|M Paris, the French graphic design duo of Mathias Augustyniak and Michael Amzalag who have worked for the likes of Loewe, Yohji Yamamoto, Balenciaga, Givenchy and Calvin Klein. (M|M did the cover art for the Italians Do It Better mix.)

British DJ John Digweed is to release the Jewel mix with a livestream on his Mixcloud page at 7 p.m. Paris time on Sunday, and air it again the following weekend on his Transitions radio network, which is syndicated in 45 countries.

It will eventually take up permanent residence on the Mixcloud accounts of Digweed and Gaubert, who hails music as “a mood enhancer that never lets you down.”

EBIT’s mission is to advance the conversation about mental health in fashion, music and other artistic realms. Previous projects include mixes under the title “Blue Monday” by Gaubert, and a project by fashion photographer Glen Luchford.

SEE ALSO:

Natalia Vodianova Welcomes Russian Architect Harry Nuriev to Paris

DJs Spinning Into Fashion Gurus

Max Kobosil Is Channeling Techno Energy Into His New Fashion Line

A 'Hypnotic' Music Mix Is Coming

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

A 'Hypnotic' Music Mix Is Coming

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

A 'Hypnotic' Music Mix Is Coming

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

A 'Hypnotic' Music Mix Is Coming

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

A 'Hypnotic' Music Mix Is Coming

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

A 'Hypnotic' Music Mix Is Coming

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

A 'Hypnotic' Music Mix Is Coming

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

A 'Hypnotic' Music Mix Is Coming

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

A 'Hypnotic' Music Mix Is Coming

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

A 'Hypnotic' Music Mix Is Coming

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

A 'Hypnotic' Music Mix Is Coming

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

A 'Hypnotic' Music Mix Is Coming

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

A 'Hypnotic' Music Mix Is Coming

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

A 'Hypnotic' Music Mix Is Coming

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

A 'Hypnotic' Music Mix Is Coming

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

A 'Hypnotic' Music Mix Is Coming

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

A 'Hypnotic' Music Mix Is Coming

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

A 'Hypnotic' Music Mix Is Coming

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

A 'Hypnotic' Music Mix Is Coming

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

A 'Hypnotic' Music Mix Is Coming

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
A 'Hypnotic' Music Mix Is Coming

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

A 'Hypnotic' Music Mix Is Coming

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

A 'Hypnotic' Music Mix Is Coming

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

A 'Hypnotic' Music Mix Is Coming

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

A 'Hypnotic' Music Mix Is Coming

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

A 'Hypnotic' Music Mix Is Coming

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

A 'Hypnotic' Music Mix Is Coming

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

A 'Hypnotic' Music Mix Is Coming

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

A 'Hypnotic' Music Mix Is Coming

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

A 'Hypnotic' Music Mix Is Coming

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

A 'Hypnotic' Music Mix Is Coming

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

A 'Hypnotic' Music Mix Is Coming

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

A 'Hypnotic' Music Mix Is Coming

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

A 'Hypnotic' Music Mix Is Coming

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

A 'Hypnotic' Music Mix Is Coming

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

A 'Hypnotic' Music Mix Is Coming

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

A 'Hypnotic' Music Mix Is Coming

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad