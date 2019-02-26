PARIS — Third time’s a charm for Japanese retailer Uniqlo, who launched the spring 2019 edition of the line created in collaboration with British designer Jonathan Anderson on Monday in Paris.

“The J.W. Anderson for Uniqlo collection symbolizes our shared vision, which is to offer elegance, simplicity, timeless comfort and individuality through our Uniqlo LifeWear concept,” said Taku Morikawa, global director of Uniqlo and ceo of parent company Fast Retailing, speaking during a press conference at a gilded townhouse.

Anderson had fused classic British pieces — such as the striped rugby sweater, the raincoat or the striped scarf — with Uniqlo’s knowledge of technical fabrics.

“All the Uniqlo fabrics are incredibly researched, which I think is incredibly rare on the high street. Not a lot of companies invest that much time for that, aside from those in the sports sector,” said the designer during the press conference.

Anderson, who designs for his own brand as well as historic Spanish house Loewe, worked with the team to create a reversible Blocktech rain jacket in two tones of green, as well as his favorite piece, the striped rugby sweater, created in honor of his father, who used to play for Ireland in the Eighties.

“I wanted something that looked like it was worn in, but that above all wasn’t too heavy,” said the designer. “When I was younger, rugby shirts were so stiff — I wanted something that you could throw on underneath a jacket. Nowadays, we need things that are lightweight and versatile.”

This season also sees the introduction of paisley, an signature motif for the J.W. Anderson brand, on evening dresses and soft blouses. The collection will hit stores on March 5.

“This project is very personal to me,” said Anderson, a self-confessed Uniqlo shopper. “It’s something tangible — it can be bought by my little sister.”