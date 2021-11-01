×
Today's Digital Daily

Jonathan Cohen Found a New Way to Upcycle Fabric for Spring 2022

The designer added fresh prints and effects to his garden party reverie.

Jonathan Cohen SS22
Jonathan Cohen, spring 2022 Courtesy of Jonathan Cohen

New York designer Jonathan Cohen is committed to going his own way with fashion, showing his collections off the runway calendar — and always with circularity in mind.

For spring 2022, he continued his garden party reverie, with silk dresses, smocked tops, minis and his best-selling jersey pieces, including new flared pants that look decidedly Britney Spears early Aughts.

“Some days we’re selling 15 jersey dresses a day,” he said of the easy and accessibly priced styles that have found favor with First Lady Jill Biden,  Lupita Nyong’o and Paloma Elsesser among others.

His collections continued to charm with its gorgeous painterly prints. A pleated minidress comes in a pattern resembling a garden melting, and the shirt dress in a bouquet print that conjures hot air balloons rising. Another print, on a lettuce edged jersey pieces, is an abstracted koi pond. And a bumble bee honeycomb print on a silk tie blouse is a buzzy take on a houndstooth.

“I’m always sketching and drawing,” the designer said of his inspiration.

Cohen uses almost all deadstock fabric, and this season he put his fabric remnants to clever use covering buttons and beads that embellished a black miniskirt. He also worked on expanding his knitwear offerings, from a bold red poppy cropped cardigan, to a prize embroidered lady bug, bee and flower cardigan that took 195 hours to craft.

On his sustainable message, Cohen said, “For me, making pieces that last is innovative.”

Jonathan Cohen SS22
Jonathan Cohen, spring 2022 Courtesy of Jonathan Cohen
Jonathan Cohen SS22
Jonathan Cohen, spring 2022 Courtesy of Jonathan Cohen
Jonathan Cohen SS22
Jonathan Cohen, spring 2022 Courtesy of Jonathan Cohen
Jonathan Cohen SS22
Jonathan Cohen, spring 2022 Courtesy of Jonathan Cohen
Jonathan Cohen SS22
Jonathan Cohen, spring 2022 Courtesy of Jonathan Cohen
Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Queen Elizabeth II's Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

