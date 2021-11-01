Jonathan Cohen Found a New Way to Upcycle Fabric for Spring 2022

New York designer Jonathan Cohen is committed to going his own way with fashion, showing his collections off the runway calendar — and always with circularity in mind.

For spring 2022, he continued his garden party reverie, with silk dresses, smocked tops, minis and his best-selling jersey pieces, including new flared pants that look decidedly Britney Spears early Aughts.

“Some days we’re selling 15 jersey dresses a day,” he said of the easy and accessibly priced styles that have found favor with First Lady Jill Biden, Lupita Nyong’o and Paloma Elsesser among others.

His collections continued to charm with its gorgeous painterly prints. A pleated minidress comes in a pattern resembling a garden melting, and the shirt dress in a bouquet print that conjures hot air balloons rising. Another print, on a lettuce edged jersey pieces, is an abstracted koi pond. And a bumble bee honeycomb print on a silk tie blouse is a buzzy take on a houndstooth.

“I’m always sketching and drawing,” the designer said of his inspiration.

Cohen uses almost all deadstock fabric, and this season he put his fabric remnants to clever use covering buttons and beads that embellished a black miniskirt. He also worked on expanding his knitwear offerings, from a bold red poppy cropped cardigan, to a prize embroidered lady bug, bee and flower cardigan that took 195 hours to craft.

On his sustainable message, Cohen said, “For me, making pieces that last is innovative.”

Jonathan Cohen, spring 2022 Courtesy of Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen, spring 2022 Courtesy of Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen, spring 2022 Courtesy of Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen, spring 2022 Courtesy of Jonathan Cohen