Jonathan Cohen Opens First Pop-up on Madison Avenue

Jonathan Cohen is testing out life as a retailer, opening his namesake brand’s first stand-alone pop-up store at 833 Madison Avenue. The bi-level, 1,700-square-foot store offers pieces from the spring collection, first delivery of the fall 2022 collection and exclusive one-of-a-kind pieces from The Studio, including the return of men’s shirting.

In addition, an assortment of merchandise from friends of the brand is being featured in the store and available for purchase including Aera shoes, SUD Aromas of The Cote D’Azur candles, Seven Cedars homeware, a selection of Dempsey & Carroll stationery, as well as a variety of Assouline books.

The shop, which is open seven days a week, will remain open through June 14.

A view of the bi-level Jonathan Cohen pop-up. Evgeny Popov

The interior of the store features furniture from Sabai Furniture and Fernando Mastrangelo, whose side tables and one-of-a-kind chair sits juxtaposed to a Studio Djivan Schapira Lahar Mirror. A Flux de Tulipes dining table anchors the space, while six collaborative artworks with the artist adorn the walls.

Cohen, who grew up in San Diego, launched his namesake brand in 2011 with his cofounder and chief executive officer Sarah Leff, whom he met at the Parsons School of Design. Cohen is known for his use of prints and textures, with sustainability weaving through all the elements. In 2018, he was a runner-up for the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund.

A merchandise display at the new Jonathan Cohen pop-up. Evgeny Popov

Cohen’s pandemic pivot involved the launch of Our Flower Shop, offering digital floral arrangements with his own hand-drawn bouquets that could be sent virtually. He also introduced The Studio, an evolution of the Jonathan Cohen brand expanding design offerings through upcycled products. Using fabric remnants from past collection, Cohen creates one-of-a-kind new styles of ready-to-wear and accessories.

