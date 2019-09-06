This first accessories category for the designer includes four silhouettes designed to reflect the values of the brand — slouchy and structured, hard and soft, tough and feminine. “The knotted tote bag looks like a grocery bag with a big knot, and has a nice body but is also slouchy so you can put a laptop in or take it to the farmer’s market,” said Simkhai. “There’s also a belt bag with a strap long enough to double around the waist or wear as a cross body, an oversized envelope clutch and a small hobo with macrame detailing.”

Ranging from $393 to $595, the Made-in-Italy styles take their names from the word for “woman” in four languages: Femme, Donna, Mara, and Isha. They are made of soft nappa and pebbled leather and feature bold macramé detailing against tonal colors of black, white, stone, camel, rose, and maize. “A lot of times, we’ve done category launches with retailers, but it feels really fresh to launch with a tech partner,” said Simkhai, an avowed Apple Pay fan. “If I’m ever shopping online or on my phone and something doesn’t have click to buy with Apple Pay, I usually abandon my cart. I get distracted, the baby starts crying, my phone starts ringing. We reached out to Apple to see if they’d want to partner on something and they had been wanting to do something in the fashion space, so it worked out.”

The handbags will come down the runway and be available online at JonathanSimkhai.com for pre-order immediately after Simkhai’s fashion show on Sept. 9. Apple Pay on iPhone, iPad and Mac will be the exclusive check-out payment method for the digital trunk show for three weeks; after that, the bags will be available via other payment methods and at the brand’s flagship in Los Angeles.