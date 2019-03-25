SYDNEY — Jonathan Simkhai is heading to Sydney to unveil his resort 2020 resort collection at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia.

Los Angeles-based Simkhai is due to show May 13 on the first full day of shows for the 2019 event, which will run May 12 to 18 in and around the Carriageworks venue, the event’s central show hub in the inner city suburb of Eveleigh.

“We are super excited about it,” said Simkhai. “The collection has this whole element about Magic Hour, when the sun sets and everyone looks their best, and the setting is going to be perfect for that.”

The sixth American name to show in Sydney since 2015, following previous presentations by Oscar de la Renta, Cynthia Rowley, Tome, Garrett Neff and Yuxin Zhang, Simkhai was among around 40 already confirmed Australian brands for 2019 that were announced by IMG at the preliminary schedule launch in Sydney on Monday evening.

Also making his Sydney debut this year will be Australian Lukas Vincent, a 2017 regional finalist of the International Woolmark Prize who has been generating buzz for his elevated streetwear line Ex Infinitas.

Joining Vincent as his Sydney show’s creative director will be Paris-based photographer Fabien Montique, a longtime Kanye West and Virgil Abloh collaborator, who has lensed Ex Infinitas’ edgy campaigns since the brand’s 2015 launch.

Other names on the 2019 schedule include International Woolmark Prize 2019 finalist Albus Lumen, Aje, Alice McCall, Bec & Bridge, Double Rainbouu, Lee Mathews, Nique, P.E. Nation and swimwear brands Matteau Swim, Tigerlily and Bondi Born.

On-site showroom The Suites will return for a third year.

Now in its 24th year, the event’s 2016 shift in dates and focus from spring to resort collections has proven a successful strategy according to IMG, which reports 2018 attendance by international media and buyers was up 35 and 5 percent respectively from the previous year, with designer participation up 13 percent.