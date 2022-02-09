Jordache Taps Brooke Shields For Latest Campaign

Jordache has tapped Brooke Shields as the face of its latest ad campaign.

The campaign was shot in New York City by Cass Bird and styled by Deborah Watson and embraces the denim company’s signature style of sexy and bold. The actress-entrepreneur was photographed in various styles of Jordache jeans, including the skinny, flare and straight.

The brand chose Shields to continue its legacy of featuring strong, successful women in their campaigns.

“We are excited to work with Brooke Shields,” Liz Berlinger, president of Jordache, said in a statement. “Like Jordache, she is iconic in fashion. We have watched her grow from a young girl into an incredible woman, mother and entrepreneur — throughout it all she has remained authentic and an inspiration to women everywhere.”

Brooke Shields for Jordache Cass Bird/Courtesy of Jordache

Last September, Shields launched a project called “Beginning Is Now,” an online platform and lifestyle brand with the aim of inspiring and unifying women across generations.

“I feel stronger, sexier, more capable, more confident now than I ever have,” she told WWD of its initial inspiration. “And I want other women to feel that way as well, to give themselves the permission.”

“This comes from a desire of mine to energize women to embrace new beginnings, to really start to learn how to celebrate who you are and not be afraid to find courage and find resilience and harness strength,” Shields said. “It can be as small as starting to exercise, and it can be as large as pivoting and quitting a job and starting a new endeavor of some kind. I want to build a community where we are energized by one another.”

