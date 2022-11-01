EXCLUSIVE: Jordan Barrett Signs With The Lions

Jordan Barrett, the 25-year-old Australian model and actor, has been signed by talent management and creative services agency The Lions.

Discovered when he was 14, Barrett has received “Model of the Year” recognition by Models.com and “Man of Style” at The GQ Awards. He was previously represented by CAA.

“For better or worse, the landscape of fashion is everchanging, and The Lions are very proud to work with talent who masterfully adapt, navigate and excel in its varying climates,” The Lions told WWD in a statement. “We are very excited to be representing Jordan Barrett, and while he comes to us with an extensive repertoire of work, we know that there is only more, and better to come for him, both in fashion and beyond.”

Jordan Barrett Courtesy of The Lions

With 1.8 million Instagram followers, Barrett has become a known face in fashion. He has been in campaigns for Tom Ford, Balmain, Versace and Hugo Boss. He has walked the runway for Moschino, Isabel Marant and Chrome Hearts and appeared in GQ, British Vogue and CR Fashion Book, among others.

At The Lions, founded in 2014, Barrett joins a roster of clients that includes models Candice Swanepoel, Stella Maxwell, Eva Herzigova, Valentina Sampaio, Kristen McMenamy and, most recently, Georgia May Jagger.