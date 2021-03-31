In the summer, Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand announced their commitment of $100 million over 10 years to organizations dedicated to fighting systemic racism through social justice, economic justice, education and awareness.

For the first cycle, Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand are providing $1 million to local, grassroots organizations. Beginning March 31, nonprofits with an annual budget of $3 million a year or less can submit applications to receive one of the community grants facilitated by Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors. An advisory committee comprised of members of the Jordan Brand and Michael Jordan Family Office Teams will review the submitted applications.

Jordan Brand announced its commitment to the Black community in June 2020 and donated $500,000 and $1 million to the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund Inc., the Formerly Incarcerated Convicted People and Families Movement and Black Voters Matter.

“Through our Jordan Wings program, we have been focused on providing access to education, mentorship and opportunity for Black youth facing the obstacles of systemic racism. But we know we can do more. In addition to the investment from Nike Inc., we are announcing a joint commitment from Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand to donate $100 million over the next 10 years,” Jordan Brand president Craig Williams said in a statement in June. “We must join forces with the community, government and civic leaders to create a lasting impact together. There is still more work for us to do to drive real impact for the Black community. We embrace the responsibility.”