SLAM DUNK: Leveraging the buzz from Paris Fashion Week Men’s, Jordan Brand on Friday announced the addition of Jayson Tatum and Rui Hachimura to its roster of basketball ambassadors.

With rows of white balls on sticks greeting visitors, the event took place in a hôtel particulier in the city’s 5th arrondissement dubbed the House of Jumpman, featuring a makeshift faux basketball court in the courtyard.

“I’ve been wearing Jordans since before I could walk…just getting [Michael Jordan’s] approval to come to the brand was really big for me because he’s the greatest of all time,” Tatum told WWD.

The St. Louis native, who was selected third overall in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Boston Celtics, joins a family of more than 50 athlete ambassadors linked to the Nike Inc.-owned brand across multiple sporting disciplines, including Maya Moore, Kemba Walker and Blake Griffin, who were also present at the event.

The slickly groomed and heavily inked Tatum, who sported a pair of neon yellow “Flyknit 4s” by the brand, hinted at his own design aspirations. “Coming over to Jordan, there’s a lot of creativity. I definitely want to tap into that and tell my own stories,” he said.

Jordan Brand vice president of design, David Creech, at the event did a walk-through of updates on the brand’s Flight Utility theme introduced in 2018, with a focus on the 23 Engineered apparel range and its unisex pieces, including a women’s version of the brand’s iconic Flight Suit. Mixing heritage and innovation, highlights included utilitarian jackets in a reflective high-tech nylon and striking colored washes.

The brand also unveiled its second collection of lifestyle pieces for the Paris Saint-Germain soccer club, injecting signature infrared accents, while footwear launches included the Jordan Trunner NXT HTM, designed by Hiroshi Fujiwara, Tinker Hatfield and Mark Parker, and the Quai 54, marking the 15th anniversary of the famous streetball tournament of the same name.