REPEAT PERFORMER: Tony-Award winning theater producer Jordan Roth’s style first registered with thousands on the pink carpet at last year’s Met Gala, and on March 10 he will return to the Metropolitan Museum for more of a speaking role.

Roth has agreed to be the next guest at “The Atelier With Alina Cho,” the speaker series held at the Upper East Side landmark’s auditorium. It is safe to say that his entrance will not be as dramatic as the one last spring. At that time, futuristic designer Iris van Herpen collaborated with Roth for a custom couture tromp l’oeil design that was styled by Michael Philouze. When fanned open with his arms, the cape was a spectacle in itself. In line with the 2019 “Camp: Notes on Fashion” theme, van Herpen and Roth delved into the camp of theater, which is not to be confused with actual theater camp.

Roth will have plenty of real-life performances to reference with Cho. Overseeing five Broadway theaters as Jujamcyn Theaters’ president, Roth has presented such memorable shows as “Hadestown,” “Angels in America,” “The Book of Mormon” and “Moulin Rouge.” As a producer, Roth has won four Tony Awards for “Kinky Boots,” “Clybourne Park,” “Hair” and “Angels in America” — the latter broke records in 2018 as the most Tony-nominated play in Broadway history. The father of two also created the animated online series “The Birds and the BS with Jordan Roth.”

Once he pulls up a chair with Cho, the New York City-based creative will dive into a conversation about art and costume as forms of self-expression. The pair are expected to discuss how Roth uses storytelling for the stage and in his personal style a means to merge fashion and theater. Roth was honored with the Jeffrey Fashion Cares Community Leadership Award at last year’s Jeffrey Fashion Cares, the annual fund-raiser thrown by Jeffrey Kalinsky. More recently, British GQ ranked Roth among its “Extra-Dressed” Men of 2020, which prompted this tweet from the honoree, “I promise to go extra all year/decade/forever.”

Roth’s theatrical heritage will be a first for Cho’s seven-year-old speaker series at The Met. Valentino’s Pierpaolo Piccioli, Michael Kors, Donatella Versace, Nicolas Ghesquière, Grace Coddington, Alber Elbaz, Diane von Furstenberg, Proenza Schouler’s Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez, Balmain’s Olivier Rousteing, Alexander Wang, Vera Wang and Condé Nast’s Anna Wintour are among the guests that have joined Cho for Q&A’s through the years.