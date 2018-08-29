Jordyn Woods: activewear designer.

Woods, a Wilhelmina model and influencer, is launching a fashion label called Secndnture, pronounced second nature. The debut line is a size-inclusive, 24-piece collection of activewear made in partnership with apparel manufacturing company Instaco.

“I always wanted to start my own business,” Woods said over the phone from Los Angeles. “I chose the name Secndnture because everything in life that comes natural to you is second nature. I thought it would be perfect for activewear because your activewear should feel like a second skin.”

Secndnture’s debut collection spans sports bras, bodysuits, biker shorts, high-waisted leggings, tops and jackets. Sizes go from XS to 2X with prices ranging from $45 to $79. The line, manufactured in China in a WRAP-certified factory, will launch on Aug. 30 as a digital first brand with pop-ups to come. Future releases will be limited edition and will take place every couple of months.

Woods, 20, has previously collaborated with BooHoo and Addition Elle on apparel, as well as with Barney’s on a shoe line. She is known for her close friendship with Kylie Jenner, with whom she currently lives, and has appeared in Jenner’s reality TV series “Life of Kylie,” as well as “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”

She is also a self-proclaimed “accidental spokesperson” for body positivity to her 6 million Instagram followers.

“People like the idea that I’m not the typical model,” she said. “I have this confidence where I don’t care what people think about me. I put myself out there and people gravitate toward the fact that I own exactly who I am and I’ve never tried to be anything other than myself.”

She started working out as a form of therapy after her father, who worked on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” as a television sound engineer, died last year. Her workouts of choice are cycling, hot Pilates, hiking, swimming and working with a trainer.

“I’m a very active person and I love being comfortable,” she said. “I started working out every day and creating this healthy lifestyle and fitness regimen. As a curvy woman, it’s harder to find good, cute clothing that inspires you to actually want to work out. Once I realized there was a demand for activewear, I thought, why not make my own?”

The line is geared toward women but, according to Woods, is also unisex.

“Whoever wants to wear it can,” she said. “Even though this is about all size ranges, I made something for everyone and I made things people wouldn’t want to make for curvier girls, like fun cutouts. It’s really about owning who you are in these outfits and having fun. I want people to feel confident to own every part of their body and go out in that cutout.”

Price was also an important factor in the design process, as Woods wanted to offer clothing to a wider demographic.

“When I was buying workout clothes, I didn’t want to keep spending $100 for one pair of leggings that I want to wear every day just to get the quality because I feel like there’s a huge gap,” she said. “If it’s good quality, it’s gonna be super expensive, and if it’s super cheap, then the quality’s not there. So I wanted to meet right at that middle point to where I can make something that’s quality enough for a more reasonable price.”

Outside of Secndnture, Woods is working on two makeup collaborations — one with Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics and a second that has yet to be announced. Both are expected to release this year.

In September, she’ll turn 21, but has yet to decide on how to celebrate.

“It’s coming before we know it,” she said. “Birthdays aren’t a priority for me, but it is a big one, so I’ll try to make it as special as I can.”

