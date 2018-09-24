Josep Font is stepping down as creative director of Spanish luxury brand Delpozo. He was hired to relaunch the brand six years ago by Grupo Perfumes y Diseño, which has held the house’s perfume license since 1992 and acquired the label in full in 2011. A successor will be named at a later date.

Prior to joining Delpozo, Font had his own label, which he showed during Madrid, Barcelona, Tokyo and Paris fashion weeks. He revived Delpozo, originally launched in 1974 by Spanish couturier Jesus del Pozo, with a flare for dramatic, colorful and eccentric collections that often employed couture techniques and silhouettes. Though based in Spain, the brand held its fashion show during New York Fashion Week before switching to London for the last two seasons.

“Josep has been a key figure for the relaunch of Delpozo,” said the company’s president Pedro Trolez, who owns Grupo Perfumes y Diseño, in a statement. “Over the past six years, he has helped rejuvenate and continue the legacy of Jesus.”

“I am very proud of what we have achieved together in the short space of six years,” said Font. “ I want to thank my talented team who has been committed since the beginning of this journey.”

There are freestanding Delpozo stores in Madrid, London and Dubai. The brand has an agreement with Chalhoub Group and KLH Group for further retail expansion in the Middle East and Korea, respectively.