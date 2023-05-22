×
Monday’s Digital Daily: May 22, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Pop Culture

Oscar-winning Costume Designer Ruth Carter to Release Book

Fashion

Dior Mexico City Show Honors Frida Kahlo’s Feminist Spirit

Business

Shein Raises $2B, Plans Massive India Reboot

Joseph Altuzarra and Nordstrom Boost Seattle Art Museum Supporters’ Spring Into Art Event

The evening, held at the Seattle Asian Art Museum, featured an Altuzarra presentation.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MAY 18: (L-R) Deniz Anders, Gigi Ganatra, Joseph Altuzarra, and Ricki De Sole attend the SAMS Spring Into Art With Joseph Altuzarra fashion event at Seattle Asian Art Museum on May 18, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images for Nordstrom)
Deniz Anders, Gigi Ganatra, Joseph Altuzarra, and Ricki De Sole attend the SAMS Spring Into Art With Joseph Altuzarra fashion event at Seattle Asian Art Museum. Getty Images for Nordstrom

Joseph Altuzarra headed to Seattle last week to support the annual Seattle Art Museum Supporters “Spring Into Art” event, in collaboration with Nordstrom. Altuzarra was this year’s featured designer, and the May 18 evening concluded with a seated runway presentation of looks from his fall collection following a cocktail reception and tour of the Seattle Asian Art Museum.

Guests included Anne Adams, Kat Osler, Sally Wright, Jennifer Roberts, and Lorna Kneeland, along with Nordstrom’s Gigi Ganatra and Ricki De Sole. Altuzarra also hosted a shopping event for SAMS members at Nordstrom’s flagship while in town for the event. Nordstrom has supported the museum’s fundraising committee since 1985.

This year’s Spring Into Art event raised more than $200,000 with proceeds supporting the Seattle Asian Art Museum’s forthcoming exhibition “Renegade Edo and Paris: Japanese Prints and Toulouse-Lautrec,” opening July 21. The exhibition, which will be on view through Dec. 3, includes more than 90 works from the museum’s permanent collection and private collectors.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MAY 18: A model walks the runway in a dress designed by Joseph Altuzarra during the SAMS Spring Into Art event at Seattle Asian Art Museum on May 18, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images for Nordstrom)
A model walks the runway in a dress designed by Joseph Altuzarra during the SAMS Spring Into Art event. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images for Nordstrom) Getty Images for Nordstrom
