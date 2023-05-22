Joseph Altuzarra and Nordstrom Boost Seattle Art Museum Supporters’ Spring Into Art Event

Joseph Altuzarra headed to Seattle last week to support the annual Seattle Art Museum Supporters “Spring Into Art” event, in collaboration with Nordstrom. Altuzarra was this year’s featured designer, and the May 18 evening concluded with a seated runway presentation of looks from his fall collection following a cocktail reception and tour of the Seattle Asian Art Museum.

Guests included Anne Adams, Kat Osler, Sally Wright, Jennifer Roberts, and Lorna Kneeland, along with Nordstrom’s Gigi Ganatra and Ricki De Sole. Altuzarra also hosted a shopping event for SAMS members at Nordstrom’s flagship while in town for the event. Nordstrom has supported the museum’s fundraising committee since 1985.

This year’s Spring Into Art event raised more than $200,000 with proceeds supporting the Seattle Asian Art Museum’s forthcoming exhibition “Renegade Edo and Paris: Japanese Prints and Toulouse-Lautrec,” opening July 21. The exhibition, which will be on view through Dec. 3, includes more than 90 works from the museum’s permanent collection and private collectors.