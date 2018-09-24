LONDON — Joseph has named Susana Clayton its new creative director, following Louise Trotter’s exit last July.

Clayton, a Givenchy and Chloé alumnus, will work across men’s and women’s wear; her first collection being for fall 2019.

The brand has simultaneously appointed a new chief executive officer, Barbara Campos, who joins Joseph from Marni, where she was global wholesale director.

“I look forward to embracing the brand’s origins and to realign it with Joseph Ettedgui’s vision, creating a balance between fashion and a timeless wardrobe of luxury essentials,” Clayton said of her appointment.

Her design career spans 20 years. Most recently she was design director of women’s wear at Givenchy, but she also has worked for the likes of Gap and Rag & Bone.

Campos, who will join the company on Nov. 1, said Clayton’s wide-ranging design experience is one of her greatest assets.

“[Susana] has an impressive background in luxury fashion teamed with an excellent commercial understanding of the business,” Campos added.

Campos succeeds the brand’s current ceo Hirosuke Takagi, who is moving to the newly created position of chairman.

Clayton’s hire continues the trend of brands tapping behind-the-scenes design directors to take over the creative reins at leading houses.