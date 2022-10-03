×
EXCLUSIVE: Joseph Quinn Is Face of Gris Dior Scent

The actor has appeared in “Stranger Things,” among productions for the screen and stage.

Joseph Quinn
Joseph Quinn Courtesy of Fiona Torre / Parfums Christian Dior

PARIS — British actor Joseph Quinn has become the face of the Gris Dior scent, which is part of La Collection Privée Christian Dior.

“A mesmerizing and mysterious actor, he is the perfect embodiment of the streamlined chypre accord of this leading composition, designed as the olfactory transcription of the emblematic color of the Avenue Montaigne house,” Parfums Christian Dior wrote in a statement.

On screen, Quinn played the part of Eddie Munson in season four of the Netflix sci-fi series “Stranger Things.” He also has starred in the Sky Original/HBO series “Catherine the Great,” opposite Helen Mirren, in the role of her son Prince Paul. Quinn was in the BBC’s adaptation of “Les Misérables” as well. On stage, he starred with Olivia Colman in Lucy Kirkwood’s “Mosquitoes” at the National Theatre in London.

“It’s crazy, I never thought that I would have anything to do with the fashion world,” Quinn said during a Zoom interview. “It’s such an honor.”

He was learning more about the Dior brand. “Literally, it was my first fashion week,” Quinn said. “So I am very new to this whole thing.”

The Dior show on Sept. 27 served as his first, and Quinn found the experience “pretty hectic, but the clothes were amazing.”

He sat next to Elle Macpherson, “which was kind of mad, and she was so nice.”

When asked about his relationship to fragrance, the actor explained: “I love smelling good.” Quinn said Gris Dior “smells amazing, unlike anything I’ve smelled before — so it’s pretty fun to be a part of it.”

He will appear in spots for Gris Dior on Dior social channels. Shooting for the scent differed entirely from filming a movie.

“With acting, you’re playing a character, that’s what you’re in service of. Here, it feels a little bit more like me, which feels quite strange and kind of fun,” Quinn said. “The fact that they thought of me in that capacity is very flattering.”

At the beginning of this year he acted in “Hoard,” the first feature film created by writer and director Luna Carmoon.

Among other directors he’d love to work with are Michael Sarnoski, Paul Thomas Anderson and Claire Denis.

As for types of roles Quinn’s interested in trying out?

“I’m just walking into this with my arms wide open,” he said. “It’s not like I have a particular appetite to play a cowboy or a psycho or anything like that. I’m just going to see what opportunities come my way — and try not to mess them up.”

