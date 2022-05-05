Josie Natori Teams Up With Kasama Rum on Limited-run Bottle

Echoing Kasama’s brand ethos as a love letter to the Philippines, the collaborative 750-ml. bottle is decorated with the lush vines and tropical flowers of Natori’s signature “Chikayo” print, which the brand is rereleasing to celebrate its 45th anniversary. Twenty-five percent of the proceeds from the sale of every bottle a will be donated to Voice of the Free, an organization that works to end human trafficking in the Philippines. Kasama and Natori are working with this organization as part of the “Natori Gives” campaign.