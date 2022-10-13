Lingerie Brand Journelle Turns 15

Journelle continues to develop.

This fall, the luxury lingerie boutique is turning 15 and celebrating its upcoming quindecennial by way of bra fittings, Champagne and chocolates on Wednesday at its Union Square location.

Journelle sells bras, underwear, sleepwear and other lingerie from a variety of brands.

“For the next 15 years and beyond, we want to take Journelle to a new level by making it even more inclusive and further expanding into sexual wellness and health to complement what we already excel at with intimates,” Sapna Palep, co-owner and chief executive officer of Journelle, told WWD.

The intimates business — which was founded by Claire Chambers in 2007 — has changed hands several times before Palep, a dermatologist, and her husband Guido Campello, whose family founded Cosabella lingerie, snatched it up in 2019.

A bra fitting at Journelle. Courtesy Photo

In the roughly three years since, the duo has helped the company grow from a small curation of luxury lingerie in its New York City and Chicago boutiques to more than 70 brands in its stores, while also being sold on the digital shelves of Target. The firm has also expanded into new product categories, such as tweens, swimwear, shapewear, maternity, mastectomy, men’s lingerie and sexual wellness, while growing its private label. In addition, Journelle launched an online virtual fit service in 2020.

“As a board-certified dermatologist, I’ve been fortunate enough to marry what I see in my dermatology practice with what I experience at Journelle to create a brand that really caters to the specific needs of women every day,” Palep said.