Journelle is moving into the future with virtual bra fittings and digital stylist appointments.

The luxury lingerie boutique, which has stores in New York City and Chicago, has launched “Journelle Style From Home” for consumers who still don’t feel quite ready to satisfy their retail needs in real life. Shoppers can log onto journelle.com or use the Journelle app to chat with a stylist, book appointments, upload photos for review, receive recommendations, score special discounts, be fitted for a bra or browse the online shop from the comfort of their homes.

“We have a strong, knowledgeable retail team that knows our product offerings inside [and] out and are well trained in doing expert bra fittings in person,” said Sapna Palep, co-owner and co-chief executive officer of Journelle. “But during the pandemic, we realized quickly we needed to go digital. We started testing different formats over the last couple months, training our retail team how to work online and have been making refinements ever since.”

Customers start by filling out a questionnaire, answering vital stats such as body type, bra needs and other preferences. Stylists then teach shoppers how to measure themselves at home during the appointment, which is conducted on Zoom or a mobile device. The whole process takes about 20 minutes.

“Essentially, the call is an extension of the expert fittings that we also offer in store,” Palep said. It also helps the privately held firm acquire new customers, many of whom are in new markets.

Journelle’s services were launched amid ongoing spikes in coronavirus cases, which surpassed more than 75,000 in the U.S. in October. Intimates apparel competitors, such as Cuup and Knix, also offer virtual-styling appointments.