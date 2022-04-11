Joyce Azria Sued by Sophia Rossi for More Than $1M

Sophia Rossi, an author and one of the cofounders of lifestyle website Hello Giggles, has sued Joyce Azria, daughter of the late Max Azria, for more than $1 million for failing to pay back a personal loan.

The complaint was filed April 1 in the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles.

According to the complaint, in 2016, Rossi loaned Azria $1.1 million and Azria agreed to pay her the principal sum, together with accrued and unpaid interest at the rate of 10 percent a year. After extending the payment deadline from June 2, 2017 to Dec. 31, 2020, Azria stopped making payments on or about July 30, 2021. Around March 6, 2022, Azria told Rossi that she would not pay the remaining balance she owes Rossi, which is approximately $930,000 for the principal and $54,250 in interest on the principal.

Rossi and Azria are reportedly childhood friends.

The filing claims that Azria can’t shirk her contractual payment obligations to Azria for any reason, including Azria’s claim that her company, Joyce Azria Inc. (JAI) “is somehow insolvent.” It was a personal loan. According to the personal guaranty Rossi has the right to sue Azria personally for unpaid funds under the note, notwithstanding the insolvency or bankruptcy of JAI.

Rossi looks to recover at least $984,250 from Azria personally, in addition to Rossi’s attorneys’ fees and costs to recover this amount, among other relief.

Rossi’s attorney, Joshua M. Rosenberg of Venable LLP, said, “The complaint speaks for itself.”

Azria, who is based in Florida, has since moved into the CBD wellness business, as president of Swiss 1876. She didn’t respond to an email seeking comment Monday.

Azria began her career at BCBG Max Azria Group, where she was creative director of swim and intimates at BCBG, before becoming creative director of BCBGeneration and overseeing apparel lines in Europe. About six years ago, she launched fashion brands of her own, Avec Les Filles and Rohb.

