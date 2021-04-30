Ever had a hankering for an R2-D2 handbag? Well, your wish has been granted.

Judith Leiber Couture has partnered with Lucasfilm on a limited-edition collaboration featuring two clutches inspired by the droid from the “Star Wars” film franchise.

The Star Wars x Judith Leiber Couture partnership will offer two versions of the bag: a classic with 9,000 crystals in white, cobalt blue, black and sapphire and a second with 9,000 24-karat gold-plated crystals.

“I have always loved R2-D2’s endearing personality. There is so much joy and nostalgia attached to the character,” said Jana Matheson, chief creative officer of Judith Leiber Couture. “Judith Leiber Couture and Star Wars are a perfect match; R2-D2 is timeless, whimsical and charming, similar attributes to that of our minaudieres.”

The companies worked on the collaboration for a year and each bag took more than 150 hours to create as artisans hand-set each of the crystals. The bags will retail for $5,495 and will be sold on the Judith Leiber e-commerce site as well as at Bergdorf Goodman, Harrods, Lane Crawford, Neiman Marcus, Net-a-porter, Nordstrom and Saks Fifth Avenue starting May 4.

Judith Leiber was created more than 50 years ago and is known for its evening bags and crystal minaudieres. It was purchased by Authentic Brands Group in 2013. Under the creative direction of Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger, the brand has relaunched jewelry. It is available in 105 points of sale across North America, Europe and the Middle East and Southeast Asia.