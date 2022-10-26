Judith Leiber Couture Collaborates With the Kardashians, Jenners on Holiday-themed Clutches in Capsule Collection

Judith Leiber Couture has collaborated with the Kardashian-Jenner clan for a holiday capsule collection of novelty clutches inspired by the family’s love of the holiday season.

It features minaudières individually handpicked and designed by Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner. All six bags incorporate an interior autograph and more than 10,000 crystals and were designed in collaboration with Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger and Judith Leiber Couture’s chief creative officer, Jana Matheson.

“Kris has been a dear friend of mine and a collector of Judith Leiber for many years. Like Judith Leiber, the Kardashian-Jenner family is known for their elegance and style,” said Ocleppo Hilfiger in a statement. “Launching just in time for Christmas, which is widely known as the families favorite time of year, each piece captures the whimsical and fun energy of the Judith Leiber Couture brand.”

The capsule collection debuted for sale at Neiman Marcus and Judithleiber.com on Tuesday. Prices range from $4,495 to $5,995.

This is the latest in collaborations for the accessories brand. In August, it collaborated with pop star Katy Perry for a mushroom minaudière bag. The brand also recently made headlines for a Texas license plate bag that Beyoncé posed with on her Instagram page while promoting her “Renaissance” album.