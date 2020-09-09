Los Angeles-based Juicy Couture has joined forces with Italian sportswear brand Kappa to launch a two-drop capsule collection.

The collaboration features such items as fitted tracksuits, tube tops, belted bum bags and slides in a pastel palette of mint and blush, along with neutral offerings in a shade of black smoke.

Each design includes such details as the Kappa Omini logo depicting a man and woman sitting back-to-back with the Juicy Couture Old English initial J entwined with a C across the classic Kappa Banda running along the arms and legs of the track suiting. The collaboration also has the Juicy stamp in Old English across the seat of the track pants.

Retail prices range from $40 to $225, and the first drop will be available Thursday through Sunday at a Los Angeles pop-up at 8618 Melrose Avenue, before becoming available at global retailers online on Sept. 15, including kappa.com, as well as Galeries Lafayette Champs-Élysées on Oct. 1.

“The Kappa tracksuit has been an instantly recognizable icon over the last 50 years through the sponsorships of renowned soccer teams like Barcelona FC and U.S. teams,” said Lorenzo Boglione, vice president of sales at Kappa. “A special collaboration with Juicy Couture and the classic feminine velour tracksuit felt like an instinctive fit. We felt it only natural to merge our distinctive codes; resulting in something both comfortable and glamorous,” he said.

The first drop is in silk satin, while the second drop will be in velour later this fall. It is a one-season collaboration.

Supporting the collection is a campaign that features Sofia Richie, the 22-year-old actress and model, who’s the daughter of Lionel Richie. It was styled by Mimi Cuttrell and photographed by Amber Asaly at a chateau in the foothills of Los Angeles. The images appear on two billboards on the corner of Sunset and Martel and Beverly and Orlando in West Hollywood through Oct. 1.