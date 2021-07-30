Juicy Couture and Forever 21 are teaming up again.

The brands will launch another collection inspired by trends from the early 2000s, which follows the success of their first capsule release in March. The collaboration will include pieces such as scrunchies, bucket hats, Juicy Couture’s iconic velour tracksuits, sweatshirts, sweatpants, cropped tops and bike shorts.

The pieces will also be offered in colorways like brown, green, beige, pink, royal blue and tie-dye, and will be available in sizes ranging from XS to 2X for women, with prices starting at $17.99.

Though Juicy Couture reached its peak in popularity during the early 2000s with celebrities such as Paris Hilton and Jennifer Lopez wearing its iconic velour tracksuits to run errands and even in official music videos, the brand is making a comeback to become as big as they once were.

After the 2008 recession, sales for Juicy Couture weren’t what they used to be and the company was sold to Authentic Brands Group for $195 million in 2013. At the time, the group announced its plans to close all the brand’s stores in the U.S., but that it would reopen five to 10 in its rebuilding process. Later on, Authentic Brands Group signed a deal with Kohl’s to sell Juicy Couture products.

Last year, in celebrating Juicy Couture’s 25th anniversary, ABG stated its plans for Juicy’s regrowth for the future.

“From the time ABG acquired Juicy from 2013 to now, our focus over the last seven years has been on the heritage side of it, the Los Angeles style, the heritage pieces of those Hollywood days,” Alexandra Taylor, senior vice president of marketing at ABG, told WWD at the time.

​​While Juicy still holds a nostalgic place in young consumers’ hearts, the brand has made some considerable updates to its silhouettes, particularly its pants, which at its heyday were flared and low-rise.

“Our collections have evolved in the last 10 years, we offer a variety of silhouettes. Some are similar to the original with more of a bootleg instead of a flare, we have a high-rise jogger style, with pockets or not,” Taylor said.

The second Juicy Couture x Forever 21 collection will be released on Aug. 3 on the Forever 21 app and in-stores nationwide on Aug. 12.

