Juicy Couture is getting in line with social media standards, tongue-in-cheek.

The brand unveiled today its fall 2018 global campaign: a play on influencer culture that features seven models posing as “influencers.” Photographed in New York City by Stas May, the images include a tag line that reads “paid partnership with Juicy Couture,” as well as the models’ Instagram handles and #JuicyAd.

The #JuicyAd campaign pokes fun at influencer culture, specifically how the majority of influencer posts are now paid for by a brand. The models featured are Nisaa Pouncey (@nisaapouncey), Devon Lee Carlson (@devonleecarlson), Ashley Shoemaker (@ashley.shoemakerr), Charlene Almarvez (@charlenealmarvez), Issa Lish (@issallen), Tanya Kizko (@tanyakizko) and @reltubatokad. Their followings range in size from a few thousand to nearly 400,000.

Influencer culture continues to reach new heights. Last week, RewardStyle announced a forthcoming coffee-table book on influencers due out in September. Simultaneously, anti-influencer accounts like Gelcream are emerging, swearing off #SponCon in the process.

Still, data shows that influencers are more powerful than ever, and brands are facing increased competition to work with the top ones. Juicy Couture is the latest to get in on the action — if only in a joking way.

More from WWD.com:

A Coffee Table Book On Influencers Has Arrived

Gelcream: The Anti-Influencer Beauty Instagram