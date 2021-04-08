Julia Berolzheimer and Lake are joining forces for a spring-themed floral loungewear collection.

The influencer, who grew in popularity over the last decade with her Gal Meets Glam lifestyle website and clothing collection, has teamed with the fashion brand to create a floral print loungewear collection for women, with matching options for kids and babies.

“I love prints and I’m not afraid to use them and mix color,” Berolzheimer said about the Lake collaboration. “The collection as a whole is very cohesive, and all of the prints sit beautifully next to one another. This was an important element, as I know so many moms would love to coordinate with their littles.”

The 27-piece collection includes loungewear and pajamas options like house dresses, nightgowns, tops, shorts, robes and matching sets in white, light green and blue featuring delicate floral prints. Standout pieces from the collection include the Poplin Day Dress, which is designed with a green trellis print and adjustable tie straps, and the matching Pima Robe and Pima nightgown, which are designed with a light pink trim and a floral print.

Berolzheimer said her favorite piece from the collection is the Poplin Gathered Sleeve Dress, a white, ruched-sleeve minidress that also comes in kids’ sizes.

“Selfishly, I wanted to match with my own daughter,” she said when asked why she wanted to include children’s sizes in the collection. “I have just about every Lake style for her and definitely wanted to incorporate a few minis. They’re not only the sweetest pieces, but they’re so comfortable for babies and kids.”

Berolzheimer, who closed her Gal Meets Glam Collection business last year, leveraged her experience in design for the Lake collaboration.

“I know the ins and outs of design, so it always makes for a very easy jumping off point,” she said. From the get-go, I know what’s possible where and what we need to hit to do what. I also know from previous collaborations and my own collection what resonates most with my customers and what does well.”

Berolzheimer and Lake’s collaboration will be available on the brand’s website and at its two stores in Atlanta and Charleston, S.C., starting April 15. The collection ranges in price from $48 to $128 for women’s sizes and $40 to $80 for kids and babies.

