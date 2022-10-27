×
Wednesday's Digital Daily: October 26, 2022

EXCLUSIVE: Julia Fox Fronts Risqué Knwls Fall Campaign

Fox oozed a different kind of sexy from her bold, sometimes borderline NSFW, street styles in her latest campaign.

Julia Fox stars in KNWLS fall 2022 campaign
Julia Fox stars in Knwls fall 2022 campaign. Elizaveta Porodina/Courtesy

Julia Fox is the face of British fashion label Knwls‘ fall 2022 campaign.

In a series of images shared exclusively with WWD, photographed by Elizaveta Porodina, Fox oozed a different kind of sexy from her bold, sometimes borderline NSFW, street styles.

Charlotte Knowles and Alexandre Arsenault, cofounders of this year’s LVMH Prize-shortlisted brand, said Fox is “an icon of our time” who embodies the brand’s values, which are “strong, unapologetic and authentic.”

Julia Fox stars in KNWLS fall 2022 campaign
Julia Fox stars in Knwls’ fall 2022 campaign. Elizaveta Porodina/Courtesy

“She exudes power and resilience, which is the energy we strive for with every collection,” added the design couple, who demonstrated a knack for mixing sultry with sweetness with their spring 2023 collection released last month during London Fashion Week.

“We realized how much we have in common. We both feel that we’ve had a lot to overcome in our respective fields. This shoot gave us the chance to come together and create something meaningful,” the duo said.

Launched as Charlotte Knowles in 2017 after the couple graduated from Central Saint Martins, the label was rebranded as Knwls in 2021.

The brand quickly shot to fame for its lingerie-inspired pieces and flair for all things ’90s — which caught the eye of the Kardashians, the Hadids and some of Instagram’s most colorful personalities, including Fox.

Julia Fox stars in KNWLS fall 2022 campaign
Julia Fox stars in Knwls’ fall 2022 campaign. Elizaveta Porodina/Courtesy
