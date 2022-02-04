Inside Julia Fox’s New York City Birthday Celebrations With Kanye West

It seems Julia Fox had a birthday to remember.

This week, the actress celebrated her 32nd birthday in New York City along with her boyfriend Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. The couple were seen at the celebrity-favorite French bistro Lucien in the East Village, where Fox wore a tight leather bandeau top with matching low-rise leggings. She topped off the look with a leather trenchcoat, black boots and a black ostrich Hermès Birkin.

At the dinner table, Fox was seen opening her presents, which included a Hermès bag and various pieces of diamond jewelry. The model-actress reportedly received multiple Birkin bags in different colors, including black, baby blue, navy and royal blue.

Some of the guests who were present for the festivities include playwright-actor Jeremy O. Harris, musician Zola Moon and models Paloma Elsesser and Richie Shazam.

For the after party, Fox and Ye headed to an unfinished storefront next to Lucien where they ate birthday cake and danced all night.

Last month, the couple made a splash in their joint appearances during Paris couture week, specifically at the Kenzo and Schiaparelli shows, where the couple showed up in matching ensembles.

The two apparently caused a frenzy outside the Kenzo fall 2022 show, where Fox told WWD she was wearing Schiaparelli creative director Daniel Roseberry’s personal pair of Carhartt jeans. She finished the look with a Schiaparelli denim jacket with conical breasts, which she matched with oversize gilded earrings shaped like buttocks to match with Ye, who also wore denim head-to-toe by Balenciaga.

Later that week, the duo stepped out once again in matching ensembles, this time in all-black leather for Schiaparelli’s spring 2022 haute couture show. With the help of stylists Peri Rosenzweig and Briana Andalore and makeup artist Daniel Kolaric, Fox wore a black Schiaparelli minidress with thigh-high leather boots and signature jewelry pieces by the designer.

In an article she wrote for Interview magazine, she confirmed that she and the rapper have been dating since they met in Miami on New Year’s Eve, stating “it was an instant connection.”

