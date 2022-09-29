Julia Fox Wears Futuristic Zac Posen Gown at New York City Ballet Fall Fashion Gala

Julia Fox had another standout style moment at her latest public appearance.

The actress attended the New York City Ballet’s Fall Fashion Gala on Wednesday night wearing a look from designer Zac Posen’s spring 2020 collection. Fox’s look was a futuristic, metallic silver oversize gown. She paired the look with matching silver metallic eye makeup.

Fox walked the red carpet alongside Posen and his fiancé, ballet dancer Harrison Ball. The trio were joined at the ballet gala by a star-studded list of attendees, including Laverne Cox, Billy Porter, Solange Knowles, Queen Latifah, Kristin Davis, Gwendoline Christie and others.

Harrison Ball, Julia Fox and Zac Posen are seen arriving to the New York Ballet 2022 Fall Fashion Gala on Sept. 28 in New York City. GC Images

The “Uncut Gems” actress has become known for her edgy style over the last year, regularly wearing eye-catching pieces like latex, low-rise styles and cutout pieces on the red carpet and her daily outings.

She’s had several standout style moments this year, such as when she opened the LaQuan Smith fall 2022 ready-to-wear show wearing a cutout black dress. During this past New York Fashion Week, she attended the Jeffries party wearing a cutout bustier.

Earlier this year, Fox’s stylist Peri Rosenzweig spoke with WWD about the actress’ standout style, explaining that it’s a mash up of Monica Bellucci meets a futuristic dominatrix aesthetic.

“I feel like those three speak to every element of her personality, but also her style,” said Rosenzweig, who has been friends with Fox for a decade. “She’s lived many lives and I feel like [the three descriptors] speak to every facet of her life, what she’s been creating personally and with her style throughout all of those lives.”