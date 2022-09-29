×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: September 29, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

CEO Jonathan Akeroyd Sets a New Tone at Burberry, Tapping Daniel Lee

Business

Hermès Banks on Luxury Retailing With New Madison Avenue Flagship

Fashion

Saint Laurent RTW Spring 2023

Julia Fox Wears Futuristic Zac Posen Gown at New York City Ballet Fall Fashion Gala

Fox was joined by the likes of Billy Porter, Laverne Cox, Solange Knowles and others at the event.

Julia Fox arrives for the New
Front Row at Schiaparelli Couture Spring
Street style, Kanye West and Julia
Kanye West and Julia Fox are
Backstage at Kenzo Fall 2022
View ALL 19 Photos

Julia Fox had another standout style moment at her latest public appearance.

The actress attended the New York City Ballet’s Fall Fashion Gala on Wednesday night wearing a look from designer Zac Posen’s spring 2020 collection. Fox’s look was a futuristic, metallic silver oversize gown. She paired the look with matching silver metallic eye makeup. 

Fox walked the red carpet alongside Posen and his fiancé, ballet dancer Harrison Ball. The trio were joined at the ballet gala by a star-studded list of attendees, including Laverne Cox, Billy Porter, Solange Knowles, Queen Latifah, Kristin Davis, Gwendoline Christie and others. 

Related Galleries

Harrison Ball, Julia Fox and Zac Posen are seen arriving to the New York Ballet 2022 Fall Fashion Gala on Sept. 28 in New York City. GC Images

The “Uncut Gems” actress has become known for her edgy style over the last year, regularly wearing eye-catching pieces like latex, low-rise styles and cutout pieces on the red carpet and her daily outings. 

She’s had several standout style moments this year, such as when she opened the LaQuan Smith fall 2022 ready-to-wear show wearing a cutout black dress. During this past New York Fashion Week, she attended the Jeffries party wearing a cutout bustier.

Earlier this year, Fox’s stylist Peri Rosenzweig spoke with WWD about the actress’ standout style, explaining that it’s a mash up of Monica Bellucci meets a futuristic dominatrix aesthetic. 

“I feel like those three speak to every element of her personality, but also her style,” said Rosenzweig, who has been friends with Fox for a decade. “She’s lived many lives and I feel like [the three descriptors] speak to every facet of her life, what she’s been creating personally and with her style throughout all of those lives.”

Julia Fox arrives for the New York Ballet 2022 Fall Fashion Gala in New York on Sept. 28. AFP via Getty Images
Julia Fox Wears Zac Posen Gown

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Julia Fox Wears Zac Posen Gown

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Julia Fox Wears Zac Posen Gown

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Julia Fox Wears Zac Posen Gown

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Julia Fox Wears Zac Posen Gown

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Julia Fox Wears Zac Posen Gown

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Julia Fox Wears Zac Posen Gown

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Julia Fox Wears Zac Posen Gown

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Julia Fox Wears Zac Posen Gown

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Julia Fox Wears Zac Posen Gown

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Julia Fox Wears Zac Posen Gown

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Julia Fox Wears Zac Posen Gown

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Julia Fox Wears Zac Posen Gown

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Julia Fox Wears Zac Posen Gown

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Julia Fox Wears Zac Posen Gown

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Julia Fox Wears Zac Posen Gown

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Julia Fox Wears Zac Posen Gown

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Julia Fox Wears Zac Posen Gown

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Julia Fox Wears Zac Posen Gown

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Julia Fox Wears Zac Posen Gown

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Julia Fox Wears Zac Posen Gown

Hot Summer Bags

Julia Fox Wears Zac Posen Gown

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Julia Fox Wears Zac Posen Gown

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Julia Fox Wears Zac Posen Gown

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Julia Fox Wears Zac Posen Gown

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Julia Fox Wears Zac Posen Gown

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Julia Fox Wears Zac Posen Gown

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Julia Fox Wears Zac Posen Gown

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Julia Fox Wears Zac Posen Gown

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Julia Fox Wears Zac Posen Gown

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Julia Fox Wears Zac Posen Gown

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Julia Fox Wears Zac Posen Gown

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Julia Fox Wears Zac Posen Gown

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Julia Fox Wears Zac Posen Gown

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Julia Fox Wears Zac Posen Gown

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Julia Fox Wears Zac Posen Gown

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Julia Fox Wears Zac Posen Gown

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Julia Fox Wears Zac Posen Gown

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Julia Fox Wears Zac Posen Gown

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Julia Fox Wears Zac Posen Gown

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Julia Fox Wears Zac Posen Gown

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Julia Fox Wears Zac Posen Gown

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Julia Fox Wears Zac Posen Gown

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Julia Fox Wears Zac Posen Gown

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Julia Fox Wears Zac Posen Gown

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad