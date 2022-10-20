×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: October 20, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Hermès Sales Jump 24.3% in Q3 on Strength of Asia, U.S.

Fashion

Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Hermès Bags Hit Amazon Through Secondhand Distributor

Business

Brunello Cucinelli Forecasts Record Year, Relying on Strong Pipeline to Drive Revenues

Julia Fox Does an All-leather Look at Variety’s The New York Party

The actress was one of the many guests in attendance at Variety's event celebrating NYC's power players.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 19: Julia Fox attends Variety, The New York Party at American Bar on October 19, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Variety via Getty Images)
Diesel RTW Spring 2023
Diesel RTW Spring 2023
Diesel RTW Spring 2023
Diesel RTW Spring 2023
View ALL 71 Photos

Julia Fox arrived on the red carpet for Variety’s The New York Party at American Bar on Wednesday wearing an all-leather look.

Fox’s outfit included a distressed light brown leather jacket and a corset with a shearling trim by London-based brand Knwls. Her distressed split-flare pants were a runway-exclusive from Diesel’s spring 2023 collection, which was designed by Glenn Martens.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 19: Julia Fox attends Variety, The New York Party at American Bar on October 19, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Variety via Getty Images)
Julia Fox attends Variety’s The New York Party at American Bar on Oct. 19. Variety via Getty Images

The actress went for a glossy light plum tinted lip, blush, dramatic shimmering eye shadow and wingtip eyeliner with eye-popping mascara. Fox parted her wet-look hair down the center.

Related Galleries

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 19: Julia Fox attends Variety, The New York Party at American Bar on October 19, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Variety via Getty Images)
Julia Fox attends Variety’s The New York Party at American Bar on Oct. 19. Variety via Getty Images

Fox has become known for making a statement on the red carpet. In September, she wore a futuristic metallic balloon sleeve gown by Zac Posen to the New York City Ballet Fall Fashion Gala. In February, she opened the runway show for fashion designer LaQuan Smith. This past September, she also joined fellow actor Evan Mock of HBO Max’s “Gossip Girl” and talent agent Kendall Werts to celebrate five years of The Jeffries brand and talent agency during New York Fashion Week.

In addition to her fashion endeavors and public appearances, Fox recently completed the film “Puppet,” which is set to debut in theaters on Dec. 30.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Julia Fox Wears All-Leather Look to Variety's The New York Party

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Julia Fox Wears All-Leather Look to Variety's The New York Party

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Julia Fox Wears All-Leather Look to Variety's The New York Party

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Julia Fox Wears All-Leather Look to Variety's The New York Party

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Julia Fox Wears All-Leather Look to Variety's The New York Party

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Julia Fox Wears All-Leather Look to Variety's The New York Party

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Julia Fox Wears All-Leather Look to Variety's The New York Party

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Julia Fox Wears All-Leather Look to Variety's The New York Party

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Julia Fox Wears All-Leather Look to Variety's The New York Party

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Julia Fox Wears All-Leather Look to Variety's The New York Party

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Julia Fox Wears All-Leather Look to Variety's The New York Party

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Julia Fox Wears All-Leather Look to Variety's The New York Party

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Julia Fox Wears All-Leather Look to Variety's The New York Party

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Julia Fox Wears All-Leather Look to Variety's The New York Party

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Julia Fox Wears All-Leather Look to Variety's The New York Party

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Julia Fox Wears All-Leather Look to Variety's The New York Party

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Julia Fox Wears All-Leather Look to Variety's The New York Party

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Julia Fox Wears All-Leather Look to Variety's The New York Party

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Julia Fox Wears All-Leather Look to Variety's The New York Party

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Julia Fox Wears All-Leather Look to Variety's The New York Party

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Julia Fox Wears All-Leather Look to Variety's The New York Party

Hot Summer Bags

Julia Fox Wears All-Leather Look to Variety's The New York Party

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Julia Fox Wears All-Leather Look to Variety's The New York Party

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Julia Fox Wears All-Leather Look to Variety's The New York Party

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Julia Fox Wears All-Leather Look to Variety's The New York Party

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Julia Fox Wears All-Leather Look to Variety's The New York Party

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Julia Fox Wears All-Leather Look to Variety's The New York Party

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Julia Fox Wears All-Leather Look to Variety's The New York Party

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Julia Fox Wears All-Leather Look to Variety's The New York Party

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Julia Fox Wears All-Leather Look to Variety's The New York Party

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Julia Fox Wears All-Leather Look to Variety's The New York Party

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Julia Fox Wears All-Leather Look to Variety's The New York Party

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Julia Fox Wears All-Leather Look to Variety's The New York Party

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Julia Fox Wears All-Leather Look to Variety's The New York Party

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Julia Fox Wears All-Leather Look to Variety's The New York Party

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Julia Fox Wears All-Leather Look to Variety's The New York Party

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Julia Fox Wears All-Leather Look to Variety's The New York Party

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Julia Fox Wears All-Leather Look to Variety's The New York Party

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Julia Fox Wears All-Leather Look to Variety's The New York Party

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Julia Fox Wears All-Leather Look to Variety's The New York Party

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Julia Fox Wears All-Leather Look to Variety's The New York Party

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Julia Fox Wears All-Leather Look to Variety's The New York Party

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Julia Fox Wears All-Leather Look to Variety's The New York Party

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Julia Fox Wears All-Leather Look to Variety's The New York Party

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad