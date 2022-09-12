×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: September 13, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

WWD x FN x Beauty Inc 50 Women in Power

Fashion

London Fashion Week Shakes Up Calendar Ahead of Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral on Sept. 19

Business

Rent the Runway Restructures, Cutting 24 Percent of Corporate Employees

Julia Garner Shines in Floral-embellished Gucci Cutout Dress at Emmy Awards

The "Ozark" actress won an Emmy for her work on the Netflix drama.

Julia Garner at the 74th Primetime
Julia Garner on the 2022 Emmy
Jung Hoyeon on the 2022 Emmy
Amanda Seyfried on the 2022 Emmy
Nicholas Hoult on the 2022 Emmy
View ALL 83 Photos

Julia Garner dazzled at the 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday in Los Angeles. The actress was nominated in two categories, including the award ceremony’s Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for her role as Anna Delvey in Netflix’s “Inventing Anna” and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for “Ozark,” in which she plays Ruth Langmore, also on the streaming platform. Garner won her third Emmy in the latter category.

Julia Garner attends the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on Sept. 12, 2022 in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner for Variety

Garner arrived on the carpet in a Gucci dress, which featured long-sleeves, floral embellishments and a diamond-shaped cutout across the midsection. The actress wore her dress with nude platform heels and multi-hued Swarovski crystal hoop earrings.

Related Galleries

Elizabeth Saltzman styled Garner and has worked with Eiza Gonzalez, Julianne Moore, Deepika Padukone, Gwyneth Paltrow and Jane Levy. Saltzman previously styled Garner for the 2021 Met Gala, where the actress wore a sparkling Stella McCartney rhinestone-embellished gown and Harry Winston jewels, and more recently, her appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in July. For the segment, she wore a satin minidress by Prada featuring a crystal-embellished belt.

Mark Foster and Julia Garner attend the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards held at Microsoft Theater on Sept. 12, 2022 in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner for Variety

In June, the actress was offered to play Madonna in a biopic about the music legend.

The 2022 Emmy Awards honored the best performances and programs in television. “Saturday Night Live” cast member Kenan Thompson hosted the event at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. HBO’s “Succession” lead the nominations with 25 nods, followed by “Ted Lasso” (20), “The White Lotus” (20), “Hacks” (17) and “Only Murders in the Building” (17). The Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media was presented with the Governors Award in recognition of their work to promote gender balance in the entertainment industry.

Julia Garner Sparkles in Floral Gucci

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Julia Garner Sparkles in Floral Gucci

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Julia Garner Sparkles in Floral Gucci

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Julia Garner Sparkles in Floral Gucci

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Julia Garner Sparkles in Floral Gucci

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Julia Garner Sparkles in Floral Gucci

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Julia Garner Sparkles in Floral Gucci

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Julia Garner Sparkles in Floral Gucci

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Julia Garner Sparkles in Floral Gucci

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Julia Garner Sparkles in Floral Gucci

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Julia Garner Sparkles in Floral Gucci

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Julia Garner Sparkles in Floral Gucci

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Julia Garner Sparkles in Floral Gucci

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Julia Garner Sparkles in Floral Gucci

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Julia Garner Sparkles in Floral Gucci

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Julia Garner Sparkles in Floral Gucci

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Julia Garner Sparkles in Floral Gucci

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Julia Garner Sparkles in Floral Gucci

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Julia Garner Sparkles in Floral Gucci

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Julia Garner Sparkles in Floral Gucci

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Julia Garner Sparkles in Floral Gucci

Hot Summer Bags

Julia Garner Sparkles in Floral Gucci

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Julia Garner Sparkles in Floral Gucci

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Julia Garner Sparkles in Floral Gucci

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Julia Garner Sparkles in Floral Gucci

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Julia Garner Sparkles in Floral Gucci

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Julia Garner Sparkles in Floral Gucci

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Julia Garner Sparkles in Floral Gucci

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Julia Garner Sparkles in Floral Gucci

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Julia Garner Sparkles in Floral Gucci

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Julia Garner Sparkles in Floral Gucci

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Julia Garner Sparkles in Floral Gucci

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Julia Garner Sparkles in Floral Gucci

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Julia Garner Sparkles in Floral Gucci

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Julia Garner Sparkles in Floral Gucci

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Julia Garner Sparkles in Floral Gucci

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Julia Garner Sparkles in Floral Gucci

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Julia Garner Sparkles in Floral Gucci

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Julia Garner Sparkles in Floral Gucci

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Julia Garner Sparkles in Floral Gucci

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Julia Garner Sparkles in Floral Gucci

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Julia Garner Sparkles in Floral Gucci

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Julia Garner Sparkles in Floral Gucci

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Julia Garner Sparkles in Floral Gucci

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Julia Garner Sparkles in Floral Gucci

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Julia Garner Sparkles in Floral Gucci

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Julia Garner Sparkles in Floral Gucci

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad