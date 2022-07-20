Julia Garner Goes Chic in Cream Prada Minidress Embellished With Pink Crystals for ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

Julia Garner had a chic fashion moment during her appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

The award-winning actress sat down with guest host Dana Carvey and discussed her roles as Ruth Langmore in “Ozark” and Anna Delvey/Sorokin in “Inventing Anna,” both of which are streaming on Netflix.

For the segment, she wore a look by Prada, which was a cream double satin minidress embellished with pink crystals. She paired it with nude pumps and styled her blond pixie hair with a dramatic curl on one side with a clip à la Carey Mulligan as Daisy Buchanan from “The Great Gatsby.”

Julia Garner in Prada for ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live.’ Cibelle Levi/Courtesy of Prada

She was styled by Elizabeth Saltzman, who also works with Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer and Eiza González.

Carvey brought up that Garner was recently nominated for both her roles in “Ozark” and “Inventing Anna” for the upcoming Emmy Awards in September. She already has two Emmys for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for “Ozark,” winning in 2019 and again in 2020.

The comedian then asked if her nominations were in different categories, which she confirmed they are, meaning she could potentially take home not one, but two awards that night.

Julia Garner in Prada for ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live.’ Cibelle Levi/Courtesy of Prada

“I feel very lucky. They were very hard parts. There was a period of time that I was doing both characters at the same time,” Garner said with a laugh, before rolling her eyes. “I don’t think I’ll ever recover from that.”

Playing Ruth, Garner has a strong Southern accent, while as Anna, she had to imitate the real-life con artist’s distinct voice and accent, which is a mix of Russian, German and American.

To conclude the segment, the actress delivered Ruth’s iconic lines in “Ozark” as Anna and vice versa.